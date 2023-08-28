90 Day Fiance: Did Jasmine cheat on Gino with Dane? Here’s what we know

Jasmine Pineda dropped a bomb on her fiance, Gino Palazzolo, during a heated argument that has 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers wondering whether she was unfaithful.

When we first met Jasmine during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, we quickly learned that she has a short temper and some jealousy issues.

This season, we’ve learned that Jasmine was hiding the fact that she was still in contact with her ex-boyfriend, Dane. The two are on good terms, and Jasmine hid that Dane was living in her apartment complex from Gino, leading him to wonder whether she was cheating on him.

Gino even thinking about speaking to other women is enough to set Jasmine into a fit of rage, so when the tables were turned, Gino found himself on the defensive.

On Sunday night, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers got a look at an angry side of Gino we haven’t seen before.

When a seemingly innocent conversation turned to Jasmine’s living conditions, things quickly turned sour. Jasmine wanted Gino to continue to pay for an expensive apartment for her while she awaited her K-1 visa approval, but he wanted to shop around for more affordable places.

Their explosive argument came to a head during a couple’s interview. Jasmine felt that she should come before Gino’s family and be the most important person in his life.

However, Gino didn’t see things the same way. The Michigan native told TLC’s cameras that his love for Jasmine and his love for his family is “a tie.”

Jasmine goes off on Gino for not considering her more important than his family on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

This set Jasmine off, and their fiery disagreement escalated to epic proportions. Jasmine and Gino called each other “f**king idiots” before Gino stormed off set.

That’s when Jasmine shot daggers from her eyes and threatened to “go and f**k” her ex, Dane, who “knows how to f**k” her.

Dane made an appearance this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days to have lunch and catch up with Jasmine. Pic credit: Discovery+

Jasmine claimed she had sex with her ex Dane a month before her and Gino’s argument

“He’s the best man that I have ever had, and I’m going back to him. He is the most important person in my life,” Jasmine continued before asking whether Gino wanted to see video footage of her having sex with Dane.

The most shocking part of Jasmine’s admission was that the video was recorded one month prior.

So, did Jasmine actually sleep with Dane while still with Gino, or was she just trying to get a rise out of him? Jasmine “swore to God” that she was telling the truth, so should we believe her?

Jasmine has teased her fans about her involvement with Dane

Judging by her Instagram feed activity, it’s unclear. Dane made an appearance in a post dated June 2023, in which Jasmine called him her “bestie and favorite Australian in the whole world,” and it got her critics thinking she was just trying to make Gino jealous.

Can you imagine Jasmine’s outrage if Gino had posted a similar photo with a female friend?!

Jasmine also mentioned Dane recently in her Instagram Stories. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jasmine polled her followers, asking them whether she should stay with Gino or hook up with her ex, Dane.

Jasmine’s IG followers obliged and voted, with the majority believing it was a good move for her to hook up with Dane.

This might not come as a shock, though, given Gino and Jasmine’s volatile relationship history. It’s either red hot or freezing cold between these two, who many have deemed incompatible.

So, will Jasmine follow through with her threats and produce the video of herself and Dane having sex? 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers will have to wait and see this season, but honestly, would we be shocked if she did?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.