90 Day Fiance: Did Anali stand up Clayton at the altar? Here’s what we know

Anali Vallejos is giving us runaway bride vibes this season on 90 Day Fiance, but did she go through with marrying Clayton Clark?

Anali and Clayton’s relationship screamed trouble from the start, between their whirlwind engagement, their living situation, and then Clayton’s disapproval of Anali’s bachelorette party.

Clayton proposed to Anali after only three days together in person, and when she arrived in the U.S. on her K-1 visa, she wasn’t happy about sharing an apartment with his mom, Violet, who lives in Clayton’s closet.

It was Anali’s bachelorette party, however, that proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Clayton was not happy whatsoever about the fact that Anali had a stripper at her bachelorette party, although it was his sister, Brandi, who coordinated the whole thing.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Anali and Clayton got into a huge argument over it, and Anali began to question whether she should return to Peru and forget about tying the knot with Clayton.

Anali left Clayton waiting at the altar and sparked major doubts about them getting married

Sunday night’s episode left us wondering about the future of their relationship when we watched Clayton nervously awaiting Anali’s arrival at their wedding ceremony.

Clayton, his groomsmen, and the rest of the wedding guests waited for nearly an hour at the venue, and Anali still hadn’t arrived, leaving us on a major cliffhanger.

That leads us to wonder: did Anali get cold feet and fly back to Peru, or did she build up the courage to go through with marrying Clayton?

We won’t find out for sure until next Sunday night, but in the meantime, Anali and Clayton have dropped some subtle clues about the status of their relationship.

Anali hints at revealing her and Clayton’s relationship status ‘soon’

On Instagram, Anali teased her followers with a photo of herself holding a director’s clapboard as she sat in what appeared to be the venue where she and Clayton were supposed to get hitched.

In the caption, Anali asked her fans, “Are you ready to watch the latest episodes 😱🔥”

Anali will be answering fans’ questions on Instagram soon. Pic credit: @anali.vallejos/Instagram

She shared a screenshot of the post in her Instagram Story and, in the caption, wrote, “Soon I will be able to respond to all your messages.”

Clayton hasn’t provided any concrete answers about his and Anali’s relationship status, either, but did share more about the reason he was crying on his wedding day.

In an emotional Instagram upload, Clayton shared a photo from his wedding day, including a seat that was reserved for his late brother, Jeremy Clark.

In the caption of his post, Clayton noted that in an end-of-episode promo for Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance, he was shown crying on his wedding day.

Clayton acknowledged that most viewers perceived this to mean that Anali “left him” at the altar, but in reality, he was teary-eyed because his brother was missing out on his special day.

Clues that the 90 Day Fiance couple became husband and wife

Although Anali and Clayton have yet to spill the tea about whether they became husband and wife, there are several clues that indicate they’re still going strong.

For starters, they follow each other on Instagram. And more importantly, Starcasm reported that Anali and Clayton legally wed on August 18, 2023, in the U.S., and a local Methodist pastor officiated their ceremony.

Since we assume that Anali went through with marrying Clayton, the only question that remains is why she made Clayton, their wedding party, and all of their guests wait an hour before showing up at her wedding.

Be sure to tune in next Sunday to find out what Anali was thinking.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.