90 Day Fiance: Did a millionaire with a ‘sweat fetish’ pay Stephanie Matto $100,000?

Stephanie shares highlights from her weekend getaway. Pic credit: TLC

Stephanie Matto has made quite a name for herself since her debut in the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Her attempts at finding love have played out on two separate shows. Unfortunately, neither gave her the happy ending she was hoping for.

Being the savvy businesswoman that she is, Stephanie managed to turn her television appearances into a lucrative career. Her latest income streams include adult content, farts in a jar, and monetizing droplets of her sweat.

Despite any criticism she might receive, Stephanie gets the last laugh as she continues to cash those checks and show her followers how she’s making money.

Stephanie brags about her latest adventure

Stephanie posted a video on her Instagram page detailing an exciting weekend trip she recently had.

In the video, she says, “A millionaire with a ta ta sweat fetish flew me to New Orleans this weekend and paid me $100,000.” As the video continues, she showcases some common destinations in the popular city while elaborating on her time with the mysterious millionaire.

Stephanie says the two went on a boat ride on the river, explored the city, and checked out a botanical garden. She says she also participated in some traditional rituals of the city and even paid her respects to a statue of Athena, the goddess of fertility. Stephanie has mentioned that she would like to have a baby someday, so she hopes this will bring her good luck.

In the caption of her post, Stephanie gives her followers a warning, saying, “WATCH TILL THE END BEFORE COMMENTING!!! This one is CRAZY. Brace yourself till the end. A wild story for the AGES!!!”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

As the video ends, Stephanie reveals that she is the millionaire, and she was actually with her boyfriend on the trip. She says the two enjoyed their weekend, especially the beignets.

Stephanie did not show her boyfriend in the video as she says she wants to keep his identity private.

Stephanie wants to be an inspiration

When talking about her unique business ventures, Stephanie admits they are a bit unconventional and understands why people initially laugh at her.

And while Stephanie can laugh at herself as well, she wants to be clear that she hopes her business mindset inspires and motivates others to find new ways of making money. She also hopes to motivate people to be creative and think outside the box when it comes to finding new streams of income.

Stephanie owns Unfiltrd, a subscription-based site for people to share their NSFW content. Her goal is to inspire creators to feel empowered and confident as they take control of their earnings.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.