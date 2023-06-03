90 Day Fiance: Debbie and Oussama’s recent social media activity raises questions about their relationship

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Debbie Aguero and Oussama Aham raised quite a few eyebrows during Season 4.

It’s not uncommon to see an abundance of peculiar pairings within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, but Debbie and Oussama’s relationship was one for the books.

Debbie, 67, shocked 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers when she revealed that she was headed to Morocco to live with her 24-year-old lover, Oussama, a self-proclaimed poet who will “die for his dream.”

A 43-year age gap is the largest in 90 Day Fiance history, and viewers buckled up and waited for the madness to unfold.

Debbie gave up her life in the U.S. and flew to Morocco to live with Oussama, only to be blindsided when he confessed that his dream was to move to the U.S. with her and make a living selling his art.

Debbie didn’t take the news well and had some choice words for the starving artist — giving him the old “talk to the hand” treatment — and it appeared that their relationship was over after Debbie left Morocco and returned to the U.S.

Is 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Oussama Ahan trying to win back Debbie Aguero?

Now, it appears there may still be a connection between Debbie and Oussama based on their recent social media activity.

For starters, Debbie and Oussama follow each other on Instagram, as seen in the screenshots from their accounts below.

Debbie and Oussama are currently following each other on Instagram. Pic credit: @unicornrodeorider/@oussama_ahamdane_/Instagram

In addition, Debbie shared a fun Reel on Friday night in which she “hijacked” her son Julian’s Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.

Debbie was clad in one of her signature eccentric get-ups, including a green sequined minidress and matching green shimmery cowgirl boots.

Debbie sat on the bike in her driveway and told her followers, “Hi, y’all! It’s me, Miss Debbie, and I’m fixin’ to show ya how we do it down south. I’ve got me a Harley Fat Boy between my legs, and I’m fixin’ to go out!”

Oussama liked Debbie’s latest post on Instagram. Pic credit: @unicornrodeorider/Instagram

Next, Debbie started the engine up as Julian jokingly approached her, asking what she was doing on his bike.

“I wanna have some fun too,” Debbie said. “It’s my turn… my turn to have some fun!”

Well, apparently, Oussama is still keeping tabs on his former lover because he was one of the first to show up on her post and tap the heart icon, liking the Reel.

Oussama shares a mirror selfie with Debbie

To further stir up gossip, Oussama shared a photo of himself and Debbie to his Instagram feed a few weeks ago.

In the pic seen below, Oussama and Debbie posed from what appeared to be the inside of a hotel room. Oussama snapped the pic in front of a mirrored wall as he put one arm around Debbie’s neck and held his cell phone with the other.

Debbie’s face isn’t visible in the photo because of the lighting, but her long, blonde hair was a dead giveaway, as was the fact that Oussama tagged her IG handle.

Oussama didn’t caption the post, which was set to the song Brown Sugar by The Rolling Stones, and it’s unclear when the photo was snapped. And, perhaps in an effort not to receive backlash for the post, Oussama turned off comments.

During Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Season 4 Tell All, Debbie admitted that Oussama had recently sent her texts telling her he loved her, much to Julian’s dismay.

“He says that he loves me or proclaims he does, and he doesn’t!” Debbie told host Shaun Robinson during her and Oussama’s segment. “It’s obvious, you know?”

However, Oussama sang a different tune, claiming, “Yeah, I loved her. But now, I don’t love her.”

So, is Oussama just trying to get back in Debbie’s good graces, or is there still a spark between the two?

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.