90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg’s mom shares new update on Taeyang’s cancer battle

Deavan’s mom took to Taeyang’s GoFundMe to give un update on the 3-year-old’s progress. Pic credit: FamilyVanny/YouTube

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg’s son Taeyang is beginning to dread his cancer treatments, according to an update by Deavan’s mom, Elicia Clegg.

As Monster and Critics reported, Deavan’s 3-year-old son Taeyang – whom she shares with her ex, Jihoon Lee – is battling leukemia. The preschooler was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer found more commonly among children.

Part of Taeyang’s treatment includes chemotherapy, which has caused the sweet young boy to lose his hair as well as his energy at times.

Deavan’s mom Elicia started a GoFundMe shortly after her grandson Taeyang’s diagnosis, and has been keeping Deavan’s fans up to date on the site. Deavan shared a screenshot in her Instagram Stories letting her followers know that Elicia posted an update.

Taking to the site – which has raised $25,405 of its $50,000 goal – on Thursday, August 25, Elicia provided an update on Taeyang’s condition and how he’s been responding to his grueling treatments.

Elicia noted that it’s been 93 days since Taeyang began his treatment, writing, “Cancer, in particular childhood cancer, sets a somber tone of duality and brings focus on both the good and bad times. The good times of course are better now, but so too are the bad times.”

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg’s mom Elicia shares good and bad news about Taeyang’s cancer treatment

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

For the good news, Elicia shared that she taught Taeyang how to play soccer with a yoga ball. Elicia explained that after his treatments, Taeyang struggles to walk and is “clumsy and stumbling a lot.” If Taeyang falls while playing soccer with Elicia, the yoga ball acts as a cushion and gently catches him before he hits the ground.

Unfortunately, Elicia also shared some bad news. Taeyang is becoming more aware of treatments and is dreading his appointments.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Taeyang dreads going for treatment: ‘Doctor causes Band-Aid’

“Taeyang is becoming aware of his treatments and today he did not want to go,” Elicia wrote. “He said ‘No doctor, doctor causes Band-Aid.’ It’s so hard, I see it in Deavan’s face, and I know other parents of children with cancer feel it.”

Elicia noted that Taeyang has a long battle ahead of him still, with two years of treatment in total. Despite the struggles, Taeyang has been responding well to his chemotherapy.

As Elicia put it, all children deserve to enjoy their lives: “Children with cancer deserve to laugh. All children deserve to laugh. Children with cancer deserve to play games, run outside, and enjoy what it means to be a child. All children deserve this.”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC.