90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg’s mom shares latest update on Taeyang

Deavan Clegg’s mom shares the latest update on Taeyang. Pic credit: @EliciaClegg/YouTube/TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg is dealing with Taeyang’s cancer diagnosis and she’s been keeping her followers updated along the way.

It’s only been a few weeks since Deavan shared the devastating news that her three-year-old was battling leukemia and would have a long and arduous journey ahead. She requested support, prayers, and financial aid via a GoFundMe account.

Deavan’s mom Elicia Clegg is the one managing the account and constantly shares updates about Taeyang, who’s now going through chemotherapy. Her latest update came via a YouTube video moments ago.

Deavan Clegg’s mom gives an update on Taeyang

“I can tell you this boy is a champ, he’s a fighter,” said Elicia in the video. She thanked all the people who’ve donated so far to help little Taeyang with his cancer battle.

Elicia said the bad news in all of this is “what Taeyang himself has to go through” but she shared some good news as well.

“The good news is the treatment is working,” noted Elicia. “His bone marrow is responding, he’s been able to make his own blood once again.”

However, Elicia admitted that Taeyang is aware that he’s not well although he doesn’t quite understand it. She said he’s having issues doing normal things like “being able to walk, being abler to spend the day playing, being able to jump.”

The family has since found a wagon so they can push little Taeyang around and it’s big enough for his big sister Drascilla as well. Elicia noted that she has greatly supported her baby brother through all of this.

“Taeyang really does look up to his older sister Drascilla and she’s really been a rock for him. Also, she’s such a big help whenever she’s with Taeyang, helping him to play but not being overly aggressive about it.”

Elicia Clegg says Taeyang is losing his hair

During the YouTube update, Elicia noted one of the side effects of chemotherapy is hair loss and Taeyang has been experiencing that.

“Because the treatment is working… unfortunately, he had some clumps of his hair come out,” shared the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star who said they had to shave Taeyang’s head due to that.

We saw a glimpse of Taeyang’s bald head when his mom Deavan Clegg shared a video of their day out for the Fourth of July.

However, as a sweet gesture, Taeyang’s grandpa and his soon-to-be stepdad Chris have also shaved their heads as a show of support.

“Both men, that are his male figures in life decided to go through that journey with him and both his dad Chris and his grandpa Steve shaved off their heads,” said Elicia.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.