90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg’s mom says they are ‘scared and sad’ for Taeyang in latest update

Deavan Clegg’s mom Elicia updated fans on Taeyang’s condition and admitted they’re “scared and sad” for the 3-year-old. Pic credit: TLC and @elicia.clegg/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg’s mom Elicia Clegg has been updating fans on her grandson Taeyang Lee’s condition since his cancer diagnosis.

Deavan’s 3-year-old son Taeyang was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in May 2022, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

The sweet toddler has been taking his treatment in stride, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t had his weak moments, especially as he began chemotherapy.

Elicia has taken on the role of updating her and Deavan’s fans on the GoFundMe page, which she created to help offset the cost of Taeyang’s costly cancer treatments.

Elicia’s latest update came on July 14, and Taeyang’s grandmother reported that the 3-year-old recently suffered a “hard day” after getting sick for the first time since starting chemotherapy.

“Today was a hard day for Taeyang,” the update began. “Treatment has been moved to Thursdays at the hospital, as well as in home daily treatment. This was the first time Taeyang got sick from the treatment.”

“He did not vomit, but gagged a lot and after he was crying because his port hurt. It’s times like this that we are scared, and are sad that he has to go through this for 2 years. I am posting his smile picture to remind us and you all to have hope, and to ask for prayers. Thank you,” Elicia’s update concluded.

In addition to her updates on GoFundMe, Elicia has also been keeping her 12.2K followers on Instagram in the loop when it comes to Taeyang’s cancer journey.

Deavan pregnant, raising 5-year-old daughter while Taeyang battles cancer

She recently shared a pic of Taeyang with his newly bald head and added text that read, “Cancer can’t stop this smile.” In the caption, she paid tribute to her daughter Deavan, writing, “Great picture from my daughter Deavan who is my hero..she is doing a great job as a mom and rising to the challenge.”

In addition to Taeyang, Deavan also has a 5-year-old daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship and she and her boyfriend Topher Park are expecting a baby, his first biological child.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.