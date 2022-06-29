90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg’s mom gives update on Taeyang, shares some ‘good news’

Deavan Clegg’s mom Elicia shares an encouraging update about Taeyang. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg’s mom Elicia Clegg has recently shared an update on Taeyang’s medical condition.

Elicia has reported on their GoFundMe campaign that Taeyang’s condition is making some improvement; however, there is still a fight ahead that he will face.

Deavan Clegg’s mom reports good news about Taeyang’s condition

As many may know, Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee’s son Taeyang has recently been diagnosed with Leukemia.

In late May, Elicia Clegg started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to support Taeyang’s medical treatments for the upcoming two years.

Elicia and Deavan have promised to continue to update supporters on Taeyang’s condition.

Elicia recently updated fans to let them know that Taeyang is doing a bit better; however, he still has a hard fight in front of him.

She posted to their GoFundMe page and said, “Hard Day for Taeyang, but overall good for his future. Taeyang was so tired, he didn’t want any pictures, and we respect that. Poor boy is now home from the long hard day.”

“He had a bone marrow biopsy and lumbar puncture with chemotherapy treatment,” the update continued. “Good news, he will no longer have to take steroids (at least for now) AND his hemoglobin went up from 8 to 11. THIS IS WONDERFUL. This is the first time in months he has produced his own red blood cells (treatment is working).”

“Right now we are waiting on results to see what the next steps are. So proud of this tough little guy,” Elicia concluded the update.

Deavan received an outpouring of support from 90 Day Fiance fans

Deavan has also recently posted on her Instagram that Taeyang is officially one month down with his chemo treatments and that he is doing much better.

Deavan posted a video of Taeyang in the doctor’s office being very patient while finishing his treatment.

She captioned the video by saying, “Taeyang is doing amazing with his chemo treatment. One month down! He’s so brave. Thank you everyone for being so supportive.”

Deavan received an outpouring of support from her followers, with many people sharing heart emojis and wishing Taeyang all the best on his journey.

One supporter commented on Deavan’s video wanting to send positivity toward her and Taeyang during this challenging time in their lives.

The supporter said, “I hope and pray for your sweet baby to be healed. Sending hugs and positive energy ❤️‍🩹🙏🏼✨”

Hopefully, Taeyang and Deavan will continue to stay strong during this time.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.