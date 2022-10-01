90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg’s mom Elicia provides update on Taeyang’s upcoming ‘more aggressive’ treatment

Deavan’s son Taeyang has a grueling treatment ahead of him, as updated by his grandmother, Elicia Clegg. Pic credit: 90 Day Fiance/YouTube

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg is bracing herself as her son Taeyang prepares to undergo a “more aggressive” treatment for his cancer diagnosis.

Deavan’s son Taeyang, whom she shares with her ex Jihoon Lee, was diagnosed with leukemia in May 2022.

The 3-year-old has been a trooper so far, undergoing grueling treatments, including chemotherapy and long hospital stays.

Although his prognosis looks promising, Taeyang still has a long, years-long road to recovery ahead of him.

Deavan’s mom, Elicia Clegg, maintains updates on Taeyang‘s GoFundMe page and recently let his supporters know that they’re bracing for his next phase of treatment, which she described as a “more aggressive medicine.”

Elicia wrote that Taeyang began to have nose bleeds this week, which is worrisome for patients with leukemia. However, his platelet count remained steady, and on Friday, September 30, he underwent a successful chemo treatment “with stride.”

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg’s son Taeyang faces ‘more aggressive’ cancer treatment

However, although they got some promising news this week, Taeyang’s battle is far from over.

“Despite the good news, Taeyang is moving into the next phase of treatment, and on Monday, day 131, he will be receiving a more aggressive medicine that sadly has a 20% allergic reaction rate,” Elicia shared.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although Elicia described the upcoming treatment as “scary,” she noted that Taeyang’s oncologist has a backup plan in place in the event he would develop an allergy to the medication.

Elicia noted that Friday was the first time she accompanied Deavan and Taeyang to one of his appointments, adding, “I don’t know how parents do this,” adding, “What amazes me is how strong Taeyang is, and how well he does despite not wanting to do it.”

Elicia concluded her update by thanking Taeyang’s supporters and noted that she continues to pray for a cure for leukemia.

Taeyang’s father Jihoon Lee has been absent amid son’s cancer battle

Notably absent from Taeyang’s cancer treatments is his father, Jihoon. Deavan defended her decision to start a GoFundMe page, stating that Jihoon and his family have been MIA when it comes to doing their part to care for their son, physically and financially.

Deavan revealed in June that Jihoon hadn’t called or even asked to schedule a video chat with Taeyang since his son’s cancer diagnosis.

Shortly before announcing Taeyang’s cancer diagnosis, Deavan reported that she and Jihoon were officially divorced after two years of delays, telling her fans that she “couldn’t be happier.”

Deavan also shares her daughter, Drascilla, with a former boyfriend and is currently expecting her third child with her boyfriend, Topher Park.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.