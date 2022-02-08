90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg would never do another TLC show, says the ‘pay isn’t enough’

Deavan Clegg not returning to TLC. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg has no plans to do another TLC show, and her main gripe with the network is the measly paycheck. While talking with her social media followers recently Deavan revealed that she received only $1000 per episode.

Furthermore, she explained that traveling to South Korea to see her now estranged-husband Jihoon Lee was done at her own expense. According to the mom-of-two, the network does not compensate the cast for their flights, food, or other expenses racked up during travel. In addition, she cited the long working hours as an added reason why she doesn’t want to work with the network again.

Couple those issues with Deavan’s ongoing issues with the network– for the way her daughter Drascilla was portrayed on the show– and it’s not surprising that she wants to several all ties with them.

Deavan Clegg says TLC paycheck isn’t worth the long work hours

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum spilled the tea on how cast members are treated by TLC, and according to the Deavan, the pay would probably amount to less than minimum wage.

During a recent chat with her followers on Instagram, Deavan was asked about doing another 90 Day Fiance show and she explained why she has no interest in that.

“I think that relationship is broken,” she responded. “I care deeply for the people I worked with and know they aren’t to be blamed. But the amount of money they pay isn’t enough for the amount of time and work.”

As for how much money that is, she revealed that they were paid “$1,000 an episode… If I were to do the math it would probably be less than minimum wage.”

Deavan also added, “The show brought so many opportunities however the contract forbids you from doing such opportunities, which holds you back. I’m ready to move on without any restrictions.”

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star continued to dish on the low wages paid by TLC–which alum Eric Rosenbrook once called “insulting” in a past interview.

“Minimum wage is pushing it,” she remarked. “I got paid 1/4 of medium household incomes for two seasons worth of work. Working 12 plus hours a day. Is the money worth it? No.”

Deavan said she had to finance her trip to South Korea because TLC doesn’t “compensate you for travel.”

She also shared, “The payment I received for Season one. I broke even on the cost I had to spend to travel just for the show… [in] Season 2 I would say I had more losses than gains. I didn’t break even when it came to travel costs.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.