90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg speaks on schooling for Taeyang amid his cancer battle

Deavan Clegg is thinking about her three-year-old son Taeyang’s education amid his recent cancer diagnosis, and she’ll have to make some sacrifices given the current situation.

The pregnant 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum responded to a question from one of her social media followers who asked about her plans for Taeyang as he undergoes chemotherapy for childhood cancer.

A few months ago, Deavan announced that her son, who she shares with her ex-husband Jihoon Lee, was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and will require at least two years of treatment to try and beat the disease.

However, Deavan remains hopeful that the rigorous chemotherapy will indeed cure Taeyang of his cancer after the required two-year treatment, but until then, he will be homeschooled.

The reality TV personality already knows that her son won’t be able to attend regular preschool. Still, if things go well with his treatment, she’s hopeful he will be able to attend kindergarten.

If not, however, she is prepared to homeschool Taeyang– an experience she knows all too well as Deavan was homeschooled as well.

Deavan Clegg speaks on schooling for Taeyang amid his cancer battle

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star opened up to her Instagram followers during a live video and answered questions about Taeyang.

Someone wanted to know about Deavan Clegg’s plans for Taeyang’s education, given everything that’s going on with his health.

“He obviously can’t go to preschool cause his immune system is gonna be way low,” noted Deavan. “We can’t get him sick, it’s super dangerous, and if he even hits a hundred fever, he has to go to the hospital and stay there for a couple of days.”

“So I’m just gonna have to do preschool at home,” she revealed.

Deavan Clegg is hopeful Taeyang will be cured after chemotherapy

Taeyang is about two months into his cancer treatment, and last month, Deavan called her son “brave” for enduring the painful process.

“Taeyang is doing amazing with his chemo treatment. One month down! He’s so brave. Thank you, everyone, for being so supportive,” noted the 90 Day Fiance: The Other way alum in an update shared on social media.

While the toddler still has a long road ahead, Deavan is hopeful that by the end of the two-year mark, her son will be cured of his cancer and join the other kids in kindergarten.

“We’re hoping with kindergarten he’ll be hopefully cured,” noted Deavan, who then shared, “If not, then I’ll probably have to do homeschool kindergarten until he’s at least better until we can get him into regular school.”

