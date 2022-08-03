90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg says she was in a ‘dark deep hole’ amid Taeyang’s cancer battle

Deavan says amid her son Taeyang’s cancer battle she “couldn’t find the strength” to share updates online. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg got candid about her struggles to share updates online amid her son Taeyang’s cancer battle.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Deavan’s 3-year-old son Taeyang was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer diagnosed more commonly among children.

Despite undergoing chemotherapy as part of his treatment, which Deavan admitted has hit the toddler “hard,” Taeyang is battling through his cancer like a champ.

Deavan is obviously under an unimaginable amount of stress these days, which is significant because she’s also expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Topher Park. Deavan is also mom to her 6-year-old daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship.

Taking to Instagram this week, Deavan provided an update on Taeyang’s progress and admitted that she has found herself struggling to share updates on social media.

In her Instagram Reel, Deavan shared a video of Taeyang enjoying a recent visit to an aquarium, set to Kid’s Prayer by Trent Shelton.

Deavan began her caption for the video, “I want to start off by saying I’m sorry I haven’t posted an update. Taeyang is doing well and fighting cancer the best he can.”

The 25-year-old expectant mom of two then shared that she found herself in a dark place when she thought about sharing updates about Taeyang on social media, admitting that she’s keeping her unborn baby’s safety in mind, given that her pregnancy is considered high-risk.

“I found myself to fall down a dark deep hole where I couldn’t find the strength to get online and update everyone. I don’t want to lose my baby and this journey is very difficult. I lost the strength to open this app or to take photos,” Deavan shared.

However, Deavan then shared some encouraging words, despite the difficult journey ahead of her and her family and thanked her supporters.

“I want everyone to know I’m regaining that strength and will do my best to update everyone on this difficult journey and that I just need to breathe,” Deavan added. “The world can be a cruel place and it’s easy to lose faith and see the light the world brings us. I’m very happy you guys have shown me support and love. Thank you everyone.”

Deavan’s Instagram followers were quick to show their support in the comments section, where they left words of encouragement for Deavan and her family.

Deavan’s fans show support amid Taeyang’s difficult cancer journey

One of Deavan’s fans reminded her of how strong she is: “You’re such a strong Mama bear ❤️ keep going, you can do this! ❤️”

“Sending love to you and your beautiful little boy 💙,” read another encouraging message.

Yet another follower reminded Deavan that she isn’t indebted to her social media followers and commented, “Please you owe us nothing and owe all of your mom strength to that beautiful little boy and your survival . Praying for your family and an easy recovery. ❤️”

