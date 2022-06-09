90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg says Jihoon Lee has not called his son since being told about his Leukemia

Deavan Clegg says ex-husband Jihoon Lee is not reaching out to his son. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg has been getting bashed for preventing Jihoon Lee from communicating with his son, but she says that’s not the case.

The divorced pair have been slinging accusations at each other since they broke up. However, things are even more serious now that their three-year-old Taeyang is battling childhood cancer.

Jihoon, who resides in Seoul, South Korea, has yet to speak publicly about Tayeang’s illness, but according to Deavan, he is aware of what’s been going on. She says since he found out, he has made no attempts to contact Taeyang.

In a lengthy post shared on social media, the pregnant reality TV personality made it clear that she has never withheld her son from his dad and asked critics to stop accusing her of doing that!

Deavan Clegg says Jihoon Lee has not called his son since being told about his Leukemia

Deavan Clegg is growing tired of the constant criticism regarding Taeyang’s relationship with his dad. However, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star spoke out and shared that she has never kept them from seeing each other.

Furthermore, she noted that she had contacted Jihoon and told him about Taeyang’s b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia diagnosis. He hasn’t reached out to help or contacted his son since then.

In a message shared on her Instagram Story, Deavan noted, “My ex is aware of the situation going on with Taeyang and he has been aware for a while. We told him how he can help and he can video call and set a time.”

Deavan noted that her conversation with Jihoon was his first time reaching out in “almost two years,” but now he has stopped communicating again.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Since telling him this he has not reached out again, hasn’t asked to schedule a phone call, hasn’t asked about Taeyang,” shared the soon-to-be mom of three. “So please leave us alone about it.”

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan Clegg says she is tired of being called a liar

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star recently shared that Jihoon has not been helping financially with Taeyang’s medical care, and she continued to dish about his absence in his son’s life.

“We’ve done our part the past two years and never withheld Taeyang from anyone,” said Deavan, who noted that Jihoon and his parents “made their decision to not be involved.”

“Please leave my family alone, we are already dealing with so much,” said Deavan, who later added, “We are tired of people calling us liars when we have never lied about the situation.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.