90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg opens up about her life in recent Q&A

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg has a lot on her plate these days.

As Monsters and Critics reported previously, Deavan’s 3-year-old son Taeyang is battling leukemia.

In addition to caring for her son while he’s ill – as he will require chemotherapy and other treatments for the next two years – Deavan is also expecting her third child with her boyfriend, Topher Park. Deavan also shares her 6-year-old daughter, Drascilla, with another undisclosed ex.

The expectant mom recently took to her Instagram Stories to update her 527,000 followers on life these days, prompting them to ask her questions, and she shared some good and bad news.

In her first slide, one of Deavan’s followers asked, “How are you doing?”

Deavan revealed that although she recently battled COVID-19, she’s doing better: “I’m doing okay mentally. I caught Covid[-19] so I’ve been stuck in bed. Finally feeling better today.”

Another one of Deavan’s followers asked her to share a “positive memory from the past few months,” a welcome request amid all she’s tackled in recent months.

Deavan shared a photo of herself and her kids, Drascilla and Taeyang, as they sat in a restaurant booth. She captioned the photo, “We went to lunch just the three of us last week :).”

Another fan was curious how Drascilla has been adjusting to everything, referring to her little brother’s cancer diagnosis and grueling treatments.

“She’s doing amazing,” Deavan said of her firstborn child. “She doesn’t fully understand the situation. But she knows she has to be a strong big sister and has been helping so much.”

Changing gears and asking about Deavan and Topher’s impending arrival, another fan asked, “When is your baby due?”

Deavan shared that she and Topher’s baby is due to make their grand entrance at the end of next month.

Although Deavan seems to be handling things well now, she has been open about her struggles in recent months. Last month, Deavan told her Instagram followers that she found herself struggling to share updates on social media.

“I found myself to fall down a dark deep hole where I couldn’t find the strength to get online and update everyone,” she told her fans. “I don’t want to lose my baby and this journey is very difficult. I lost the strength to open this app or to take photos.”

Deavan is dealing with an immense amount of stress in her life but was happy to report that Taeyang is handling his diagnosis like a champ. She recently told her fans that despite his uphill battle, Taeyang is “staying strong.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.