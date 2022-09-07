90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg is now doing live videos and updates on Taeyang only with paid subscribers

Deavan will share exclusive updates on Taeyang’s cancer journey through paid subscriptions. Pic credit: FamilyVanny/YouTube

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg has announced that anyone looking for updates regarding her son Taeyang’s cancer journey will need to enter into a paid subscription.

Deavan has her hands full these days, as her 3-year-old son Taeyang – whom she shares with her ex, Jihoon Lee – battles cancer while she’s raising her 6-year-old daughter Drascilla and is currently expecting her third child with her boyfriend of two years, Topher Park.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Taeyang was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in May 2022.

Although Taeyang’s prognosis looks promising – with 90% of children achieving remission and being cured of the disease – the toddler has begun a grueling, two-year-long treatment process that includes chemotherapy.

Since Taeyang’s diagnosis, Deavan has been updating her fans on his condition, mostly through Instagram. Her mom, Elicia Clegg, also provides periodic updates via Taeyang’s GoFundMe page, which has raised $25,846 of the $50,000 total goal as of this report.

Now, Deavan says that if her Instagram followers want regular updates on Taeyang’s progress, along with news on her family life, they’ll now have to pay for a subscription.

“We now have a subscription option on instagram!” Deavan shared in her IG Stories, along with a photo of Taeyang playing during a doctor’s visit. “We will be giving exclusive daily updates on Taeyang and the family. As well as subscription only lives twice a week.”

The subscription option on Instagram allows users to monetize their content, which Deavan is likely counting on to help cover the rising costs of Taeyang’s intensive care.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

In addition to an exclusive subscription service on IG, Deavan noted that she will also be launching a podcast later this month and an “exclusive gender reveal party live.”

Along with Taeyang’s GoFundMe page and Deavan’s upcoming subscription service, Elicia also began selling t-shirts to help fund her grandson’s treatment.

Deavan’s pregnancy, recent divorce from Jihoon Lee

In May 2022, Deavan shocked her followers with the news that she and Topher were expecting their first biological child. She announced the news via an IG post, including a family photo, which she captioned, “We are happy to [announce] baby Park will be arriving Fall 2022.”

Deavan’s impending arrival comes on the heels of her recent divorce from Taeyang’s dad, Jihoon. In May 2022, Deavan told her followers in her IG Stories, “After an almost two-year battle, I am officially DIVORCED. I couldn’t be happier.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.