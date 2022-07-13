90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg happy after Taeyang enjoys his first water park visit amid cancer diagnosis

Deavan shared footage of her son Taeyang’s first visit to the water park since his cancer diagnosis. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram and TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg shared footage of her son Taeyang’s first day at a water park since his cancer diagnosis.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Deavan and her ex Jihoon Lee’s 3-year-old son Taeyang was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in May 2022.

The sweet toddler has already proven himself a trooper throughout his cancer journey. He has undergone chemotherapy as part of his treatment, and although his prognosis looks promising, he has experienced some tough times.

So it was only fitting that Taeyang got to have some fun away from the confines of a hospital bed. Deavan took to Instagram, where she shared a Reel of Taeyang enjoying his first water park outing with his doctors’ permission.

“Taeyang got to visit his first water park! Doctor approve of course,” Deavan began her caption for the video, which was set to the song Every Second by Mina Okabe. “It was great to see him having some fun. He hasn’t been able to walk much the past month.”

She concluded her caption: “But recently he’s gained alot of control back and it was nice seeing him play and feel like a normal kiddo. 😌 these moments I will always cherish. Had to share.”

In the video, Taeyang stood in his swim shirt and trunks, waiting for a bucket of water to pour on his head from above. As he looked up, the water spilled, slightly knocking Taeyang back, but he didn’t seem to mind as he fully immersed himself in the water and looked to be having a blast.

90 Day Fiance fans show support for Taeyang and his family

Deavan’s mom, Elicia Clegg, has been updating fans on her grandson’s condition and set up a GoFundMe for Taeyang. Elicia was in attendance for the day and took to the comments to write, “Today was a great day ❤️❤️❤️❤️ loved seeing him on the water. 😍”

One of Deavan’s followers shared a snippet of their cancer journey with Elicia in the comments and told her she and her daughter were “doing amazing,” to which Elicia replied, “Thank you and blessings to you for good health.”

When the fan noted that Taeyang seemed to have regained his strength, Elicia commented, “We take it day by day..the water seems good for him ❤️”

Deavan’s mom Elicia started by selling t-shirts to help cover Taeyang’s medical care, which can become very costly very quickly, in addition to setting up the GoFundMe, which has already raised $23,415 of its $50,000 goal.

