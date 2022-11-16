90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg explains why she spent her 26th birthday at the hospital with son Taeyang

Deavan explained why she spent her birthday in the hospital. Pic credit: FamilyVanny/YouTube

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg spent her 26th birthday in the hospital with her son, Taeyang.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Deavan’s 3-year-old son, Taeyang, whom she shares with her ex, Jihoon Lee, is battling a type of blood cancer known as B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The toddler was diagnosed on May 25, 2022, just one month after his third birthday, and has since undergone chemotherapy and a battery of other tests and treatments, which will continue for the next two years.

Deavan turned 26 on Tuesday, November 15. But instead of celebrating, she spent her day in a hospital with Taeyang.

The former TLC star explained what happened in her Instagram Stories, where she shared a photo of a bald-headed Taeyang playing with a toy truck.

“Today was my 26th birthday. Instead of celebrating we spent our day at the hospital. Taeyang had to get an emergency blood transfusion today and it was terrifying,” Deavan told her IG followers.

Deavan called the ordeal yet another reminder of how “scary” cancer can be, but noted that she was happy she could be with her son.

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan’s mom, Elicia Clegg, also took to Instagram to share some details about Taeyang’s scary ordeal.

Elicia posted a photo of her daughter Deavan’s birthday cake, which was decorated with icing fashioned to look like cheeseburgers.

“Taeyang’s blood transfusion went well…” she captioned the post. “And Finally we got to do Birthday cake..today was hard but good. 😀😀”

Elicia has been keeping Deavan’s fans in the loop on Taeyang’s GoFundMe page, titled Help Taeyang Beat Childhood Leukemia. So far, donations have reached $30,362 of the total $50,000 goal.

Deavan and boyfriend Topher Park welcome first child together

As if dealing with Taeyang’s cancer battle wasn’t enough, Deavan is also raising her daughter, Drascilla. On top of that, in May 2022, Deavan and her boyfriend, Topher Park, announced they were expecting a baby together.

Although neither of them have made a formal announcement about the baby’s birth, Deavan posted on her Instagram on October 28 that Baby Park was “coming home.”

In the video footage, Deavan was seen being wheeled into the operating room, likely for a C-section, as she mentioned in her caption, and Topher was seen sitting in a hospital room as Deavan was hooked up to machines.

