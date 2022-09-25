90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg brought to tears over kind gesture towards her son

Deavan Clegg thanks a local shop for their kindness toward her son. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan Clegg has shared a special moment involving her young son, Taeyang, and a kind gesture from a local business.

Earlier in the year, Deavan revealed that Taeyang was diagnosed with leukemia.

The devastating news was heartbreaking for Deavan and her family, but they quickly adjusted to their new normal of chemotherapy treatments and regular doctor visits.

Just like her family, Deavan’s fans also came together and rallied around the young family as they prepared for this major challenge.

Not only did dans send their love and support, but they also helped raise money to cover Taeyang’s medical care and bills.

Deavan was moved by the generosity of others, and now she’s sharing another act of kindness that left her grateful and emotional.

Deavan Clegg is thankful for local store’s generous move

Deavan recently shared a sweet moment she experienced with her son, thanks to a local Minky Couture store. The shop specializes in soft and cozy blankets with unique designs and specialty patterns.

She says the store gifted Taeyang a blanket, which made Deavan emotional and thankful for their kindness.

Showing a photo of Taeyang with his new blanket, Deavan wrote, “Taeyang hasn’t been feeling well and has been losing a lot of weight due to chemotherapy. I wanted him to be comfortable so we went to our local @minkycouture. He really wanted the ghost blanket.”

Deavan shares the gift given to Taeyang by a local shop. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan continued, saying, “We went to check out and I was shocked to see they donated the blanket to Taeyang. My heart is so overwhelmed. Thank you so much. He is very happy.”

She also added, “I’m very thankful for the kind gesture it brought me to tears seeing him smile.”

Deavan Clegg says Jihoon Lee has not contacted his son

Since Taeyang’s cancer diagnosis, Deavan has been transparent about the toll it is taking on their family. She has also been honest about the absence of Taeyang’s father.

According to Deavan, Jihoon knows about their son’s diagnosis and has been kept in the loop about what is going on. Despite that, Deavan says Jihoon has yet to call or reach out to offer support during this hectic time.

Many critics have accused Deavan of preventing Jihoon from contacting their son. However, she has made it clear that she has never stopped him from visiting, calling or reaching out to Taeyang.

While Deavan currently lives in the U.S., Jihoon remains in his home country of South Korea. Since their split, his relationship with Taeyang has been rocky, but Deavan says that it is not because of her.

Jihoon has not spoken about his son’s cancer battle and allegedly has not made an effort to check on his progress either, according to Deavan.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.