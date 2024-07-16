90 Day Fiance: David Toborowky undergoes a ‘Daddy Makeover’ so his baby won’t call him ‘Grandpa’

David Toborowsky isn’t one to shy away from a little cosmetic intervention.

The 90 Day Fiance star recently had his eyebrows microbladed, and now he’s looking to freshen up his look a bit more.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the reality TV star has a new baby on the way with his wife, Annie Suwan, and he wants to look his best – and his youngest – before the little one arrives.

David is so deadset on preserving what’s left of his youth that he recently treated himself to a “Daddy Makeover.”

The 56-year-old soon-to-be father of four visited a med spa in Cape Coral, Florida, where he received a series of injections in his face.

David shared some footage from his visit in an Instagram Reel set to the tune Beautiful Things by Benson Boone.

David Toborowsky gets Botox to avoid his baby calling him ‘Grandpa’

In the video, David sat in his injector’s chair with his arms folded across his chest and his eyes closed.

David’s injector made several pokes in his forehead, injecting Botox into his facial muscles as he raised his eyebrows.

Over his video, David added text that read, “Daddy Make Over 😍😍😍😂😂😂.”

In his caption, David added, “Just a little tune up so the baby says Da Da instead of Grandpa lol thank you to @kandmaesthetics for an amazing experience and so easy #90dayfiance #90dayfiancepillowtalk #davidandannie #davidandannieafterthe90days #tlc #wbd #max #spaday #xeomin.”

David’s Reel received thousands of likes, but on the contrary, also received some harsh criticism in the comments section.

Critics slam David for focusing on his looks instead of his weight

Several of David’s critics called him out for getting Botox instead of focusing on weight loss.

Pic credit: @toborowsky_david/Instagram

One such commenter told David that getting Botox injections was the “last thing” he should be doing when he’s expecting a baby.

David replied to the comment with a snarky comeback, writing, “I might look pregnant, but you know Annie is pregnant.”

Pic credit: @toborowsky_david/Instagram

Another one of David’s Instagram followers commented that they found it “a little funny” he opted for Botox considering that he has “like 70 pounds to lose.”

“That’s way more important than what you’re doing there. I’ve got 50 so I get it,” they added.

Again, David responded to the negativity, admitting, “Not easy.”

“This man should be concentrating on exercising and losing weight and stop eating,” added another naysayer. “Instead of doing Botox.”

In true David fashion, the TLC star retorted, “Tell me something I don’t know.”

One Instagram user who wasn’t critical of David’s Botox treatment, however, was his wife, Annie.

The Thailand native made it known that she was happy about David’s decision to get Botox, writing, “Sexy mannnnnnnnn.”

Expectant parents David and Annie enjoyed a spa day together

K & M Aesthetics, the spa that performed David’s “Daddy Makeover,” also shared some photos of David’s spa day on its Instagram feed in a post captioned, “What a cool guest we had at our spa today! It was so much fun meeting David, Annie and Michelle!”

It seemed that David wasn’t the only one in the family getting some services, either.

In the second slide of the post, Annie is featured lying on a bed, seemingly getting pampered with a facial and/or massage—the perfect way to unwind and indulge ahead of Baby Toborowsky’s arrival.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.