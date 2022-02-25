90 Day Fiance: David Murphey’s former fiance Lana shares ‘very scary’ footage from Ukrainian bomb shelter

David Murphey’s ex Lana shared “very scary” pics and video from inside a Ukrainian bomb shelter in her native country. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum David Murphey’s former fiancée, Lana, shared footage from inside a subway station-turned bomb shelter in her native country of Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

90 Day Fiance fans will remember Lana from Season 4 of Before the 90 Days as David’s Ukrainian love interest, who most viewers believed was a catfish until she finally showed up, on David’s fourth trip to Ukraine to meet her.

90 Day Fiance alum and Ukraine native Lana shares pics, video inside subway station-turned bomb shelter

Lana took to her Instagram earlier this week to share some pics and video from inside a subway station in Kyiv, Ukraine, many of which are being used as bomb shelters for citizens taking refuge from Russia’s explosions and airstrikes.

“New morning …” Lana wrote ahead of the videos, which showed Ukrainian citizens of all ages, taking up residence in the subway station. Most of them wore their winter outerwear and carried some belongings in bags and backpacks as they crammed into the station.

Adults, children, and even some pets sprawled across the floor, where many laid blankets and towels as makeshift beds, cramped in close quarters.

In a screenshot at the end of her Stories, Lana captioned the pic, “Very scary 😧.” In it, people sat and stood jam-packed, their belongings scattered on the floor surrounding them as many used their phones, likely to reach out to worried loved ones and to check the status of what’s going on outside of their safe haven.

Pic credit: @lana.svetlana.f/Instagram

Lana thanks concerned fans, staying hopeful ‘everything will be fine’

On Friday afternoon, Lana thanked her followers for reaching out to check on her amid the scary circumstances.

“Thank you to ALL who are interested in how I am and how is my relatives ❤,” Lana wrote. “YOU ARE MY SIP OF INSPIRATION. Remains to BELIEVE that everything will be fine…”

Pic credit: @lana.svetlana.f/Instagram

Another 90 Day Fiance alum, Yara Zaya, is also a native of Ukraine and recently updated her fans on the situation. Yara admitted that she, too, was scared and spoke of getting calls from friends being awoken by the sound of bombs at 4:00 in the morning.

We wish Lana and everyone else affected by the Ukraine-Russia war continued safety amid this evolving situation.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.