90 Day Fiance: Darcey Silva’s critics urge her to ‘seek help,’ feel she’s transforming into ‘Cat Lady’

Darcey Silva is again under fire for her cosmetic procedures, and this time 90 Day Fiance fans are urging her to “seek help” as they feel she’s starting to look like “Cat Lady.”

90 Day Fiance fans have watched Darcey transform her appearance since she first debuted on the series in 2017 on Season 2 of Before the 90 Days.

Darcey’s drastically altered appearance has shocked her critics, and her latest procedures have 90 Day Fiance fans saying she looks like “Cat Lady.”

Darcey Silva is ‘keeping her eye on the prize’ in heavily-filtered photo

Recently, Darcey took to Instagram to share a heavily-filtered selfie which showed the 47-year-old posing on her bed, staring up at the camera lens for the serious snap. She wore her blonde extensions down, parted on the side, and opted for a heavy bronzer paired with a pink pale lip for the snap.

Sporting a “Darcey” nameplate necklace, a fresh, full set of eyelash extensions, and full brows, Darcey captioned her post, “Keeping my eye on the prize! 💋” and included a hashtag to promote her image, #darceysilva.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

As is always the case, Darcey’s post received plenty of feedback, the post garnering nearly 5,000 likes and over 650 comments. One of the first to comment on Darcey’s post was her ex-fiance, Georgi Rusev, who left a slew of three heart-eyed emojis to show his admiration for his former love interest.

Although Darcey received positive comments from her fans who complimented her look, she was on the receiving end of just as many comments from her critics.

90 Day Fiance viewers urge Darcey to ‘seek help’ as she transforms into ‘Cat Lady’

Questioning Darcey’s caption about “keeping her eye on the prize,” one of her 1.2 million Instagram followers mocked her and asked, “What prize? More Botox? More facelifts? More liposuction? That’s the only thing I see you looking for.”

Several of Darcey’s followers were concerned when they noticed her eyes looked altered with a more cat-like shape.

“Has she had her eyes done? Is it me or do they look like cat eyes now?” asked one of Darcey’s curious followers. “Maybe I’m trippin, just curious. Her and Stacy used to look identical, not anymore… too much.”

Some compared Darcey’s new taut face to that of American socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein, who is known for her extensive cosmetic surgery and has been dubbed “Cat Lady” for her resemblance to a feline.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

“[Darcey]. I feel like I’m looking at the Cat Lady,” wrote one of her critics on the post. Another follower agreed with the comment and responded, “I agree, I hate to say it but she is starting to look like [Jocelyn] Wildenstein aka Cat lady.”

One follower urged Darcey to consider professional help: “I’m sorry but this is not you. Please seek help. You are addicted to surgery and fillers. You are not happy at all.”

Darcey and her twin sister Stacey Silva aren’t shy about undergoing cosmetic procedures and surgeries to achieve their “snatched” looks. Earlier this year, the twins talked about undergoing a multitude of procedures and admitted they have no plans to stop anytime soon.

“We do our filler, do the threads, um like, the fox eye, and those dissolve after a while so probably we’ll continue doing that,” Darcey revealed in March. “And, um, exercise so we don’t have to keep getting more lipo. You know? It only lasts for so long.” Stacey added, “It’s just… no shame in our game.”

