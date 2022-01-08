90 Day Fiance: Darcey Silva weighs in on ex Jesse Meester’s relationship with new girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona

Darcey Silva gave her opinion of her ex Jesse Meester dating Jeniffer Tarazona. Pic credit: TLC and Discovery+

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Darcey Silva shared her opinion of her ex, Jesse Meester, dating his new love interest, Jeniffer Tarazona.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Darcey in 2017 during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days.

At the time, Darcey, a Connecticut native, was in a long-distance relationship with Jesse, who lived in the Netherlands.

90 Day Fiance stars Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester’s relationship history

Viewers watched Darcey and Jesse try to make their relationship work for two seasons, but they couldn’t get past their differences and eventually called it quits in 2018.

Present day, Darcey and Jesse have gone their separate ways, both of them appearing in 90 Day Fiance spinoffs.

Darcey and her twin sister Stacey Silva are preparing for the debut of the third season of their own show, Darcey & Stacey, filmed in Miami and premiering next week.

Meanwhile, Jesse is currently a cast member on 90 Day: The Single Life and is dating Jeniffer Tarazona, Tim Malcolm’s ex from Season 3 of Before the 90 Days.

Recently, Darcey spoke with ET’s Melicia Johnson and gave her input on Jesse’s current relationship.

Darcey Silva weighs in on ex Jesse Meester dating Jeniffer Tarazona

When Melicia asked Darcey what her initial reaction was to Jesse dating Jeniffer, she revealed, “I wasn’t surprised. That’s Jesse’s style.”

Darcey added, “And of course, it had to be a past cast member as well from, you know, Before the 90 Days as well. I loved him, you know, I respect Jeniffer.

“It’s their life,” continued the 47-year-old House of Eleven co-founder. “As long as they’re happy and in love and doing it for real, and not for the show or anything like that, I think it’s great. More power to them.”

Darcey tried love after Jesse when she began dating her ex, Tom, a longtime online friend from the UK. When their relationship didn’t last, Darcey then moved onto her Bulgarian love interest, Georgi.

Last season on Darcey & Stacey, viewers watched Georgi propose to Darcey, only to then watch them split. Darcey claimed she wasn’t getting “what she deserved” in that relationship.

“I stood strong and you know, breakups aren’t always easy. You guys know I always wear my heart on my sleeve,” Darcey admitted of her struggling relationship with Georgi.

Darcey promised viewers they’ll see more of her and Georgi’s relationship journey when Darcey & Stacey returns for a third season next week.

“But at the end of the day, you know, there’s a flame that’s still lit,” Darcey added. “And I think you guys are definitely going to see, you know, all of the challenges that Georgi and I go through on this journey together, in our relationship, and you know, the first episode’s definitely show a lot of that.”

Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey premieres on Monday, January 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.