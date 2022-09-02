90 Day Fiance: Darcey Silva shows off her bikini body in a skimpy, black two-piece

Darcey Silva wears a tiny black bikini. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva has been busy focusing on the clothing brand she owns alongside her twin sister Stacey Silva, and she’s likely gearing up for another season of their 90 Day Fiance spinoff show as well.

However, the Darcey & Stacey star likes to relax by spending her days at the beach, showing off her snatched body in her skimpy bikinis.

She showed off her tiny waist and hourglass figure while wearing a black two-piece in a video shared by Comfort Zone Surgery. Darcey has had work done at the facility, but it’s unclear if the video was recent or long ago.

The 47-year-old has never been shy about the work she’s done on her face and body despite the criticism she continues to receive about her changing appearance.

Back in Season 2, cameras followed Darcey and Stacey as they flew to Turkey for a complete body overhaul which they dubbed a twin transformation.

It’s unclear if the twins have had any more work done since then, but either way, Darcey is loving herself no matter what people say about it.

Darcey Silva wears a skimpy black bikini

The Darcey & Stacey star was clearly feeling herself during a day at the beach as she showed off her bikini body in a skimpy swimsuit.

In the video posted on Comfort Zone Surgery’s Instagram Story, Darcey showed off her tiny waist in the all-black swimsuit, which included a tie-string bottom and a small top that showed off her figure.

She wore oversized sunglasses in the clip, but we could see her long lashes behind the frames. The TLC star added layered necklaces for some classic Darcey bling as well.

Pic credit: @comfortzonesurgeryofficial/Instagram

This isn’t the first time that the company has posted Darcey on its Instagram page. They are known for showing off their clients’ results online, and the TLC star has been featured more than once.

Darcey Silva shows off tiny waist after surgery

Last year the company posted a video of Darcey and noted that she was healing well from her surgery.

“Amazing results for @darceysilva fully healed from BBL/ Barbie touch up surgery,” they captioned the post.

The video showed Darcey clad in a tight mini dress as she scanned the camera over her body, showing off her small waist. The mom-of-two continued to show different angles of her body as she stood outside dressed up for a day out.

“We wanted everything lifted up on our bodies. Everything’s just lifted up,” she noted. “We got a little lip lift, a little nose lift, a boob lift, you know, snatched in the waist. Everything’s just a little bit more refined. We feel lighter.”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.