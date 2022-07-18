90 Day Fiance: Darcey Silva shines ‘like a diamond’ in skintight bodysuit and shimmery thigh-high boots

Darcey Silva shimmers in diamonds. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

One thing about Darcey Silva is that she has mastered the art of ignoring the haters despite constantly getting bashed about her appearance.

The Darcey & Stacey star shared a recent post and made it known that she will shine like a diamond no matter what. Darcey took that quote literally as she showed off her sparkly outfit and stacks of diamonds after getting dressed up for a day out.

Darcey used the occasion to promote her fashion brand House of Eleven, and she previewed a skintight bodysuit that shoppers will soon be able to purchase from the website.

Darcey and her twin sister Stacey Silva who co-owns the business, are known for sporting fabulous pieces from their brand, and it seems they have some stylish new items in store for clients.

People are already gushing over Darcey’s head-to-toe outfit after she shared a video of her look on social media. The TLC star was dripping in diamonds from her neck to her feet.

Darcey enjoyed a meal at a restaurant as she donned the skintight black bodysuit while someone panned the camera to show off the outfit. She accessorized the ensemble with several sparkly diamond necklaces and stacks of diamond bracelets and rings.

“Shining like a diamond with my sexy red lips! she captioned the Instagram post.

Darcey Silva shows off an expensive Prada bag

The real show stopper in Darcey’s ensemble was the thigh-high diamond boots that shimmered against her black bodysuit.

The video, reposted to the House of Eleven Instagram page, showed Darcey highlighting her best angles as she gave us a proper look at the stunning boots.

The Darcey & Stacey star added a shimmery Prada bag which perfectly matched her sparkly footwear. The satin mini bag, which is covered in crystals, retails for $2500. It features a silk satin lining and a zipper closure with the notable triangle Prada logo on the front.

Darcey wore her blond hair in a ponytail with side swoop bangs, and she wore bright red lipstick and long lashes to complete the look.

People love Darcey Silva’s show-stopping boots

After sharing the video of the Darcey & Stacey star on the House of Eleven Instagram page, their customers raved about the shimmery thigh-high boots.

“Those boots are out of control!” commented one Instagram user.

“These boots are made for walking!! And anything else you want!” added someone else.

Pic credit: @houseofeleven/Instagram

Someone else also wrote, “Those boots! And your lips are amazing!”

Darcey’s skintight bodysuit got some love as well, with one person noting, “It is not the shoes it’s the catsuit.”

“This whole look is a vibe,” said another commenter.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.