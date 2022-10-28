90 Day Fiance: Darcey Silva feeling ‘fit and fabulous’ in plunging top and ripped jeans

Darcey Silva is feeling fit and fabulous in a new photo. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva has been working with a new weight loss program over the past several weeks and these days she’s feeling “fit and fabulous.”

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a post on social media and expressed how she felt during the day out.

She was clad in a plunging top and jeans and she tagged Elite Health Center in the post– the company responsible for the medical weight loss program that Darcey and her twin sister Stacey Silva have been promoting on social media.

Darcey’s waist looked snatched in the picture as she showed off her best angles in a fancy beige blouse with a plunging neckline.

She paired the dressy top with distressed jeans that showed a bit of skin and had her blonde hair styled to one side showing off her large hoop earrings.

She also sported dark thick eyebrows and dramatic lashes in the photo which was posted on her Instagram Story.

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva is feeling ‘fit and fabulous’

A few weeks ago the 90 Day Fiance star shared on Instagram that she was embarking on a new weight loss program and it’s already paying off.

It seems Darcey has already lost a bit of weight and now she’s feeling “fit and fabulous” as noted in the post where she showed off her small waist.

Darcey has not shared any details about how many pounds she’s lost but she appears quite happy with the results so far. Last month she opened up about the program on Instagram and urged followers to follow suit if they want to lose weight.

“Hey guys, We just began our new weight loss programs with @elitehealthcenternj ❤️” she wrote in the Instagram post from September 15. “They have the best products and have the key to helping us shed some extra LB’s 💪🏻 Visit their website 💻www.EliteRapidFatLoss.com to get started on your weight loss journey with them!”

Several other reality stars have also gotten their svelte figures thanks to Elite Health Center, such as Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin who are both featured on the company’s social media page.

Darcey and Stacey Silva are nominated for Reality Royalty

Darcey and Stacey are in a celebratory mood as the sisters have been nominated in the ninth annual American Reality Television Awards (ARTAS).

The 90 Day Fiance star shared the exciting news on Instagram and expressed her gratitude for being nominated in the Reality Royalty category.

“We love you all! Thank you for the Reality Royalty nomination! ” wrote Darcey. “We are truly grateful and appreciate you all for the love and support! Let’s manifest it! Dream team! ❤️❤️👯‍♀️ Text ARTAS to 40691 for more information.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.