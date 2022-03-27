90 Day Fiance: Darcey and Stacey Silva share their reality TV regrets

The Silva twins divulged their regrets about appearing on reality TV. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey and Stacey Silva revealed the regrets they have about sharing their personal lives in front of TV cameras.

The Silva twins have put a lot of their personal lives on TV during their time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and on Darcey & Stacey.

90 Day Fiance viewers have watched Darcey work through three failed relationships with Jesse Meester, Tom Brooks, and Georgi Rusev, and have seen Stacey and her husband Florian Sukaj struggle at times as well.

During a recent interview, Us Weekly’s Christina Garibaldi asked the sisters if there was ever a moment they wanted to shut off the cameras during filming.

Darcey and Stacey Silva talk reality TV show regrets

“Interviews aren’t really difficult, it’s just like, you know, you’re sitting in a chair for hours and hours and you know, you’re being asked tough questions and you know, you’re being honest and vulnerable. So, it’s like therapy. It’s kind of like therapy,” Stacey shared.

Darcey chimed in and shared, “I’ve never really wanted to do any of the shutting the cameras and stuff off. There’s been a couple that have, but I won’t say any names.”

When Christina asked the twins about their biggest regret on the show, Darcey was first to answer this time.

Stacey feels she’s portrayed as a ‘villain’

“Stacey’s been having a little tough time with… she thinks she’s the villain this season. But you know, hey, she just had my back,” Darcey said.

Stacey added, “As her twin sister, I want the best for her. I feel like a lot of people are, you know, portraying me as the villain. But I want my sister to be happy and have love.”

Darcey added that Stacey wasn’t trying to “sabotage” her, and Stacey made sure to add that she and Darcey aren’t jealous of each other.

Another topic that Stacey brought up about being on reality TV is the men who come in and out of Darcey’s life. Stacey questioned whether Jesse, Tom, and Georgi were in a relationship with Darcey for the right reasons or for clout, fame, and money.

Darcey explained that long days are part of the job when filming a reality TV show, which sometimes entails filming for 15-18 hours, and said she just “brings her A-game.”

The Silva twins recently wrapped up Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey with their first-ever, two part The Twins Tell All. There hasn’t been word yet whether Darcey & Stacey will return for a fourth season.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.