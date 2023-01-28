90 Day Fiance: Darcey and Stacey Silva dripping in diamonds for glamorous event in Miami

Darcey and Stacey Silva went all out for a recent outing, and the twins were dripping in diamonds and sequins for the night out.

Photos posted on social media showed the TLC stars clad in glamorous gowns as they attended a VIP event in Miami.

They wore different style dresses, with Stacey opting for a show-stopping outfit covered in diamonds.

The black dress had a solid color at the bottom and a sweetheart neckline, while the top featured sheer details with diamonds and intricate designs.

The outfit featured long sleeves and a high neck and clung to Stacey’s curves, while the bottom half flared in a mermaid style.

Stacey added even more bling with large drop earrings but kept her makeup subtle with nude, glossy lips, smokey eyes, and bronzed cheeks.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Darcey and Stacey Silva attend a VIP event in Miami

Not to be outdone by her twin, Darcey upped the glamour in a shimmery dress as well, although she opted for white/silver in contrast to Stacey’s black outfit.

Darcey wore a strapless gown with a plunging neckline and a corset design at the top. She accessorized the outfit with silver jewelry and styled her long blonde hair in a high ponytail with a side-swept bang.

She also added a bit of color to the sequined ensemble with dark red lips, dramatic lashes, and smokey eyes.

The photos posted on Stacey’s Instagram Story showed the women inside the luxe event as they posed with their friends. Darcey drew attention to her snatched waist by placing one hand on the smallest part of her body while smiling for the photo.

The Darcey & Stacey stars had a good reason for getting all dressed up as they partied the night away with a slew of VIPs in Miami.

The twins attended the Haute Living celebration for their list of Miami’s 100 most influential people, and the party took place at Queen Miami Beach, the newest hotspot in the city.

Those who attended the event also got a super VIP preview of the location, which is not yet open to the public.

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva promotes Elite Health Center

Darcey Silva is employing several methods to lose weight, and one of them includes the use of a weight loss system from Elite Health Center.

She recently promoted the company to her 1.2 million Instagram followers and exclaimed her excitement about getting started on the program.

Darcey held the large box containing the products, with the name and website displayed on the front.

“Hey guys, We just began our new weight loss programs with @elitehealthcenternj ❤️,” noted Darcey in her caption. “They have the best products and have the key to helping us shed some extra LB’s 💪🏻.”

“Visit their website 💻www.EliteRapidFatLoss.com to get started on your weight loss journey with them!” she added.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.