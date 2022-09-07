90 Day Fiance: Danielle Jbali shows off new tattoo

Danielle Jbali got a new tattoo and shared the process and end result with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Danielle Jbali just surprised fans by showing that she got inked.

The 49-year-old mother of four did a tribute tattoo to her late parents by getting a colored and shaded rose along with two different years on either side.

The rose itself looked to be shaded in black and white while it had a reddish ribbon wrapped around it and green and yellowish leaves coming from the stem. The two years on the sides of the main piece were “1994” and “2000.”

Danielle’s first post regarding the tattoo showed the final product that was positioned on the outside of her calf area. In the caption for the post, Danielle wrote, “Thank you @tattypatts for doing my memorial tattoo for my parents. I love it.”

Danielle did not elaborate on the meaning of the tattoo beyond saying it was in memorial.

The second post about the tattoo that Danielle shared on Instagram showed the tattooing process from beginning to end along with a short video clip of her and her tattoo artist smiling next to each other.

Danielle does have several other tattoos, including one on her finger, but this is the first time she’s shown her tattoo process for 90 Day Fiance fans.

Danielle Jbali is a 90 Day Fiance franchise alum

90 Day Fiance viewers first met then-41-year-old Danielle on Season 2 of the flagship series when she married then-26-year-old Mohamed Jbali despite their 15-year age gap.

Their cultural differences and bad communication were highlighted during their original time on the show as well as when they appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of Happily Ever After?

Famous 90 Day Fiance quotes came out of their relationship, including “I want my sex tonight” and “You’re a user Mohamed!”

Following their nasty divorce, their subsequent reconciliation as friends has been featured on 90 Day Diaries and 90 Day: The Single Life.

Danielle Jbali has been unsuccessful in love

Danielle was on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life where she went on several dates with different men but had a hard time making connections.

There were awkward moments and rejection that came Danielle’s way and she had a major meltdown in front of one date over Mohamed saying that she smelled bad in the past.

Despite her revealing those details to her date, he was keen to continue seeing Danielle although nothing ended up coming out of it.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.