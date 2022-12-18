90 Day Fiance critics think Yara Zaya had more plastic surgery in latest pic

Did Yara have more cosmetic work done? Pic credit: Yara Zaya/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Yara Zaya’s appearance has changed drastically, and if you ask her critics, they think she’s gone under the knife recently.

In a recent set of photos shared on social media, some of Yara’s followers are accusing her of having more work done to alter her appearance.

The Instagram carousel post included several photos of Yara, her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their daughter, Mylah, posing in front of and inside a mall in their hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

In the comments section, several of Yara’s 638k followers couldn’t help but focus on her seemingly altered looks and weren’t shy about voicing their opinions.

“Anyone else notice Yara looks different?” asked one of Yara’s followers.

Several others agreed that Yara didn’t quite look like herself in the pics and responded.

90 Day Fiance critics accuse Yara Zaya of undergoing plastic surgery

“Yes!! Totally different!” replied one, while another wrote, “doesn’t even look like her.”

Accusing Yara of having more work done, another critic commented that she had “More plastic [surgery] for Jovi to pay for.”

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

“I thought it was someone else holding the baby!!” wrote another of Yara’s followers who was shocked by her appearance.

Yara’s appearance has changed drastically over the years

Yara has admitted to some cosmetic procedures, including breast augmentation, a nose job (after revealing during a Tell All that she felt her nose looked like a potato), and lip fillers.

Past photos of Yara have surfaced, showing just how different she looks these days compared to her days as a brunette living in Ukraine.

In 2021, a throwback photo of Yara pre-surgery surfaced on Reddit, seen below. In the pic, Yara looked a lot different than she does today.

Pic credit: u/Ginger_Soul99/Reddit

The Ukrainian native has clapped back at her critics for commenting on her altered appearance. In 2021, she took to the comments of an IG post and begged her disparagers, “Yall, stop [already] talking about this. I just have one surgery f**king one stop.”

Yara has learned the hard way that being in the public eye comes with its fair share of criticism. She recently defended herself after being accused of being a gold digger who only married Jovi for his money.

The TLC star admitted that her husband earns a good income but brushed off the criticism, telling her IG followers, “So, you know what? If that’s how you want to see me, you can see me like that.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.