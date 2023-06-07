90 Day Fiance critics think Angela Deem is wasting her money on her latest cosmetic work

Angela Deem is the latest cast member from 90 Day Fiance to go under the needle to enhance their appearance.

The 57-year-old Hazlehurst, Georgia native is no stranger to cosmetic surgery or in-office procedures.

Since having bariatric surgery and a breast reduction, Angela has been open about the work she’s had done.

To kick off the week, Angela shared video footage of herself undergoing her latest cosmetic procedure: lip filler injections.

Taking to Instagram, the controversial TLC star shared a post from Dolce Aesthetics New York, in which she was one of several patients to have work performed by celebrity injector Jennifer Anne Di Landro.

The video showed a snippet of Angela’s procedure, which featured the blonde mother of two sitting in the injector’s chair as she received her lip filler.

Angela added a gif of a woman celebrating, which read, “GOAL!” and captioned the share, “Look at this the original QUEEN OF BEAUTY.”

Angela’s post received over 3,000 likes and was met with a combination of compliments and criticism.

Those who lambasted Angela felt that she was wasting her money and that her cash could be better spent elsewhere.

Critics slam Angela Deem for getting lip filler: ‘Save the money’

“What a waste of money. Your just an old hillbilly,” wrote one such critic. “Might as well save the money for your grandbabies.”

Another Instagram user agreed and wrote a similar comment, which read, “You know your wasting money you could leave to your grands, but ok!”

Angela’s critics feel she should have saved her money for something else. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

“You are going to need a gallon of plaster,” penned another critic, while another let a gif do the talking, sharing a pic of a blonde woman with overly inflated lips.

In another Instagram post shared by Angela’s injector, Jennifer, the 90 Day Fiance star gave credence to the phrase, “beauty is pain,” as she complained her way through the filler injections.

In typical Angela fashion, she dropped some F-bombs while she complained.

“C**k sucker, why the f**k didn’t someone come up with something different?” Angela grumbled, adding, “F**king illuminatis.”

What other cosmetic work has the 90 Day Fiance star had done?

In addition to her recent filler, breast reduction, and bariatric surgery, Angela has also had a breast enlargement — who could forget the time she flashed the cameras during the Season 6 Happily Ever After? Tell All?! — as well as dental implants and Botox injections.

Angela touched up her Botox earlier this month at Jennifer’s office, as seen in the video below. Once again, Angela screamed and cussed throughout the process, complaining about the pain of the injections.

Angela detailed her dental visits during an episode of 90 Day Diaries, revealing that her teeth were severely decayed due to years of smoking, menopause, and a childhood accident — something she considered her biggest insecurity at the time.

Her oral surgeon was leery to perform the surgery due to her smoking for fear that it would complicate the healing process.

However, despite multiple physicians urging her to quit smoking, blaming it for most of her ailments, it appears that she hasn’t heeded their advice.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.