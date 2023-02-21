90 Day Fiance critics slam Natalie Mordovtseva’s ‘bad’ hair extensions for red carpet event

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva walked the red carpet for a recent event, but her “bad” hair stole the show.

Natalie is no stranger to getting glammed up as an actress, model, and reality TV star.

Whether for a photo shoot, a date night, or a girls’ night on the town, Natalie knows how to work her angles and deliver her best sultry looks.

On Monday, Natalie shared footage as she struck some poses on the red carpet for a Maxim Magazine party at the members-only entrepreneurs’ club, Gatsby OC, in Orange County, California.

Natalie posed for photographers, wearing a black, one-sleeved, off-the-shoulder dress and strappy heels. Natalie looked elegant in the ensemble, carrying a black clutch and wearing her long, platinum hair down, with touseled waves cascading down her back.

Natalie captioned her Reel, “There are people who are not for everyone… #nataliemordovtseva🪬 #benoble #besimple #beautifulminds #createyourfate #beyou.”

Natalie’s video has received over 3,100 likes since Monday. Hundreds of her 339,000 Instagram followers showed up in the comments to discuss her look for the evening, despite her limiting comments on the post.

90 Day Fiance viewers bash Natalie Morodovtseva’s ‘unnatural’ extensions

Although Natalie brought her best glam for the glitzy event, many critics felt her hair needed some help.

One of Natalie’s followers noted that she was “[too] beautiful” to be sporting a weave that needed “fixed.”

“Natalie I mean this with no real disrespect but you need to find a new hair extensions stylist,” one of her followers tactfully commented. “They are very obvious.”

Natalie’s critics weren’t impressed with her hair for her red carpet appearance. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Others weren’t so kind with their remarks, however.

One critic slammed Natalie’s hair, writing, “The [extensions] look totally natural *said in a sarcastic tone*.”

“Should have kept your natural curly hair! BAD HAIR [EXTENSIONS],” complained another.

Natalie sends out a message of positivity

Despite the backlash she received, Natalie isn’t letting that stop her from showing off her best looks.

Over the weekend, Natalie shared a glamorous series of photographs, modeling a curve-hugging strapless gown. The Ukrainian beauty put her modeling skills to good use in the images and left her fans and followers with a message about positivity and resilience.

Natalie captioned the share in part, reminding her followers to utilize forgiveness, “You have to be a really strong person to never use against people that bad that was done to you, and never wish for revenge.”

She continued, “They might provoke you, and try to gaslight in order to brake your spirit, but just think that people act with their nature and they give away who they are …”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.