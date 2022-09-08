90 Day Fiance critics slam Elizabeth Potthast’s mom for being clueless about Charlie’s drinking

Elizabeth Potthast’s mom is being called out. Pic credit: TLC

During the first two episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this season, viewers watched alum Elizabeth Potthast’s mom Pamela be in denial about her son Charlie Potthast’s drinking.

Elizabeth, her 90 Day Fiance husband Andrei Castravet, and her two sisters Becky Lichtwerch and Jenn Potthast, have all told Pamela that Charlie has a drinking problem.

When hearing the perceived truth from her children, Pamela defended Charlie and pressed her family to accept him. However, Pamela was met with swift criticism for her deflection of Charlie’s drinking and told to get a clue.

Happily Ever After? viewers are siding with that sentiment and also calling Pamela clueless about Charlie’s drinking.

A meme shared by a 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram showed a still image of Pamela defending Charlie next to four images of Charlie being irate or inflammatory while drinking on the show. Also included in the meme was one of Charlie’s several mugshots for DUI or drug charges.

Above the images, the meme read, “I mean how clueless are we??”

The caption for the meme also jabbed, “How she doesn’t understand how this creep is an issue is mind boggling.”

90 Day Fiance viewers chimed in Elizabeth Potthast’s mom’s cluelessness

In the comments of the meme, other 90 Day viewers shared their opinions.

One top comment read, “The fact that the sisters agreed with Andrei is a GIANT point!”

Another critic remarked, “It’s her son and she is making excuses for him… it’s very common but can be very bad for the person with the problem.”

A popular notion stated, “It’s also kinda funny in a hypocritical way that no one is mentioning the rest of the families DUIs and other arrests.”

Pic credit: @90daycouple/Instagram

Someone else pointed out, “All her kids have mugshots tho. She’s probably desensitized to it.”

Yet another 90 Day viewer chimed in saying, “She’s not willing or ready to accept that her son has a problem & Al-Anon would be beneficial to her.”

Elizabeth Potthast’s mom has been in trouble with 90 Day Fiance viewers before

In June 2021, Elizabeth’s mom Pamela made a homophobic post on Instagram featuring a rainbow with a description that read, “A promise of God not a symbol of pride.”

Pamela added in her caption, “True meaning of a rainbow is God’s promise to us in Genesis 9:13-17, not about pride.”

The derogatory post got a lot of negative attention and backlash, most notably from 90 Day alum Kenny Niedermeier, a gay man, who commented a rainbow emoji.

After the inflammatory social media debacle, Elizabeth issued a statement and said, “I wanted to address something really quickly about a recent post that one of my family members decided to make about the rainbow and about pride.”

Elizabeth told fans, “I just want to tell you clearly. I totally disagree with it.”

Elizabeth did not call her mom out directly but emphasized her beliefs by saying, “I think it’s very insensitive. And to those who can be offended or hurt. I hope you are safe.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.