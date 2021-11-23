90 Day Fiance critics say Victor giving Ellie ‘the privilege’ to be with him in Providencia is problematic

Victor angered The Other Way viewers with his comment about giving Ellie ‘the privilege’ to be with him in Providencia. Pic credit: TLC

Victor made it clear in the heat of the moment during his fight with Ellie on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way that he was the one giving Ellie a grand opportunity to live in Providencia and went so far as to call it a “privilege.”

The fight grew after Ellie expressed her concerns about money and logistics and Victor’s unrealistic grip on their situation in Providencia after a Category 5 hurricane decimated the small island.

The Other Way viewers think that Victor has it totally twisted and that he is not giving Ellie the privilege to live on the island with him because Ellie has to contribute and sacrifice so much to even be there.

Victor McLean was criticized by 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers for his opinions on Ellie Rose’s money

Ellie is having to put a lot of work and money not only into her relationship with Victor but also rebuilding their life in Providencia. So The Other Way critics found Victor’s statements about giving Ellie the privilege to there problematic.

A meme was created by a popular 90 Day Fiance fan page to establish their opinion that Ellie is not being given a privilege and that she is more so a part of a transaction.

They used two still images of Victor saying to Ellie, “I’m giving you the privilege to have a house in a paradise island.”

The bottom of the meme had an introduction that read, “The house in the paradise island:” and shows their living conditions in squalor.

In the caption, they made the point, “If you give something in lieu of money it’s a transaction, not a privilege (eye rolling emoji).”

In the comments, one onlooker wrote, “I hate when he says all you focus on is money. Easy for him to say because it’s not his money.”

Another observer said, “‘Don’t worry about money.’ -guy who doesn’t have to worry about money because he tricked a woman into supporting him financially.”

Pic credit: @90dayharvestusd/Instagram

Ellie Rose accepted Victor McLean’s proposal despite their mounting relationship problems

45-year-old Ellie has chosen to forgive Victor’s infidelity, his attacks on her about money, and put aside his unrealistic expectations about having a baby with her in order to accept his marriage proposal.

Ellie feels that their love for each other will surmount their problems, but 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are going to have to keep watching to catch the fallout from the proposal.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.