90 Day Fiance critics roasted Jesse Meester for contradicting himself in a post about flexing

90 Day Fiance fans challenged Jesse Meester after he posted something contradictory. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jesse Meester disgruntled followers by posting a contradictory and problematic photo and caption on Instagram.

Jesse was trying to make the point that flexing your traveling during the pandemic is in poor taste, but then posted a picture enjoying himself traveling while on a boat. He seemingly tried to make his post about his philanthropy and how he is not the kind of person to flex for Instagram but missed the mark to onlookers.

Jesse was bashed on Reddit for the post by people pointing out how disingenuous the whole thing was.

90 Day Fiance critics call out Jesse for being contradictory in his social media posts

Jesse got roasted on Reddit for posting a picture traveling while trying to say he’s not the kind of person to post about traveling during a pandemic.

The picture and caption that set people off was a photo of Jesse driving a boat in a dreamy water landscape accompanied by a contradictory caption.

Jesse wrote, “I’m sorry I haven’t been posting as much, here’s why: With everything going on in the world I feel conflicted about posting my travels every other day. I see what’s happening in the world and how many people are struggling. This is why I always want to give context to my posts and never come across as shallow or ‘flexing for the gram’.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

He continued, “If you know me, listen to my podcast, or my youtube, you’ll get it. But if this is all you see, you won’t. Philanthropy work, impact and spreading love is a central part in my life.”

The subject of the Reddit thread bashing Jesse’s post was, “Jesse conflicted about showing travel pix. Show travel pic anyway.”

The subsequent discussion in the Reddit thread continued to shame him for the post. One person remarked, “If you know me, listen to my podcast or YouTube. Yes, baby. Your humility is glaring.”

Another exclaimed, “Right?! Honestly it probably killed him to not follow that with links to all his media and a “Smash that like button and be sure to subscribe!” before continuing this b******t post.”

Someone else interjected a sarcastic sentiment by saying, “An exceptional human. A gift.”

Critics made fun of Jesse’s Instagram faux pas. Pic credit: @u/puzzleheaded_zone_80/Reddit

Jesse Meester will make an appearance on Darcey & Stacey this season

Since Darcey went behind Georgi’s back to get information from his ex-wife, it looks like Georgi will use the same tactic and go behind Darcey’s back while she’s in Turkey and talk to Jesse.

There are a number of things the two men can converse about in regards to Darcey, and viewers will have to watch Darcey & Stacey to find out what Jesse reveals. To that end, viewers are surprised that Jesse has managed to stay relevant in the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.