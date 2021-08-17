90 Day Fiance critics lay into to Natalie Mordovtseva for her track record of abandonment

Natalie drew criticism from fans over her track record of abandoning people and animals close to her. Pic credit: TLC

Natalie Mordovtseva didn’t do herself any favors at the Happily Ever After? Tell All because she didn’t defend herself against any accusations her fellow castmates and the host threw at her.

She said she now lives in Florida, still uses Mike’s money to support herself, and has no intentions of returning to Ukraine or getting back with Mike. With that said, her attitude towards leaving everything behind struck viewers negatively, and they called her out for abandoning several pets and people without a care.

Natalie’s lack of remorse and grasp of the destruction she left in people’s lives was not missed by her critics, who started a Reddit thread spelling out Natalie’s unempathetic ways.

Natalie Mordovtseva’s critics called her out for abandoning people and commitments in her life

Natalie left her elderly mom behind in Ukraine and didn’t even bother to tell her that she and Mike had broken up until the Tell All.

Natalie also got a dog with Mike that she took pictures with quickly before giving it up. She also got a rat with Mike but left that pet behind when she abandoned Mike at his property and took off with her friend Julia.

The Reddit thread that tied Natalie’s deserting tendencies together also painted her as a top villain within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

The subject of the thread read, “Did y’all notice she scrubbed her social media of all the pictures of the poor dog she owned for a week to take pictures with? Not only she leaves her elderly mother behind, dumped her dog, pet rat, and husband (weren’t there 3 husbands?). The most disgusting TV personality nutjob that ever existed.”

The thread got almost 200 upvotes and drew almost 300 comments.

In the subsequent discussion, viewers discussed the troubling things about Natalie’s personality that align with her current behavior of leaving her commitments behind.

One critic wrote, “And let’s not forget that she’s told Mike that he’s lower class and she believes that in looks she’s a 10; also, whatever happened to desperately wanting a baby? Funny how she forgot about that when other citizen options opened up.”

Another person commented that Natalie is fake and that “there’s zero real foundation to her.”

Redditors commented on some points about Natalie’s personality that would lead her to abandon people and animals like she’s done. Pic credit: @u/kooky_professor_6980/Reddit

One person went on to compare Natalie to Angela and made the distinction that Natalie’s character is built on lies. They said, “Angela doesn’t pretend to be a saint, we all know what you get with her. Nuts lies about everything from being vegetarian.”

Another Redditor gave their opinion on Natalie’s personality as it pertains to leaving people and pets behind. Pic credit: @u/kooky_professor_6980/Reddit

There are rumors that Natalie Mordovtseva will be on Season 2 of The Single Life

Shortly after Season 1 of The Single Life wrapped up, viewers speculated on who may be appearing on Season 2.

Natalie and Mike were broken up while Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance was airing, so Mike and Natalie were broken up for the entirety of this Happily Ever After? season. So she had plenty of time to film away from Mike.

Natalie has also been spotted in the company of a mystery man in front of cameras leading fans to believe that she has already been filming for The Single Life.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All airs Sunday, August 22 at 8/7c on TLC.