90 Day Fiance critics dragged Jenny and Sumit’s for their dirty kitchen

Jenny and Sumit got hated on by 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers for their dirty kitchen. Pic credit: TLC

Jenny and Sumit’s dirty kitchen was shown to the world on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and viewers took notice.

The kitchen was first shown when Jenny was cleaning a cup and then again when Sumit’s mother made a full inspection of the place.

Viewers thought, much like Sumit’s mom, that Jenny and Sumit kept an extremely dirty and disorganized kitchen and that they had the time to have cleaned it up before.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh’s dirty kitchen got 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics talking on social media

The Other Way viewers took to social media to express their shock and surprise at the state of Sumit and Jenny’s kitchen when Sumit’s mother and father arrived.

The kitchen was not only dirty but also had cooking supplies strewn about everywhere.

On Twitter, a critic took a picture of 90 Day Fiance alum Kalani Faagata looking shocked by something and added the caption, “Jenny your kitchen is disgusting in any culture.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

One popular 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram posted a picture of Jenny in an interview saying, “I get up and I do what I want when I want to.”

They added a caption over the picture, “So..no cleaning?”

Another fan page on Instagram reposted their own tweet which showed Jenny scrubbing a cup in preparation for Sumit’s parents’ arrival.

They added, “Jenny should scrub that entire kitchen like she was scrubbing that coffee cup (crying face emoji).”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics also don’t like the way Sumit Singh reacted to his mom’s direction of Jenny Slatten

The Other Way viewers thought that Sumit should not have reacted so smugly when his mother was bossing Jenny around to clean the kitchen.

Critics thought that Sumit should have contributed himself since he is unemployed and able-bodied and Jenny is technically a senior.

There are plenty of other viewers who think that Sumit is just trolling Jenny in general since he won’t marry her. Given their long and strange history, many feel like Sumit owes it to Jenny to marry her and keep her in India, and the fact that he refuses to points to his waning commitment to the relationship.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.