90 Day Fiance critics drag Angela Deem for ‘vulgar’ dance moves

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem busted a move while showing her love for Canada, but her critics were less than impressed.

Angela is currently in Canada, making good on her promise to visit her online crush, Billy Sotiropoulos.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Angela told her fans and followers that she would be traveling to Canada to attend Billy’s fundraiser.

The VIP Gala Event took place to raise money for Billy, who needs a lifesaving kidney transplant.

While in The Great White North, Angela took time out of her day to get gussied up and show off her dance moves.

Angela shared an Instagram video of herself cutting a rug as she stood outside a venue. The door had a sign that read, “Thief of Hearts,” which is Billy’s nickname on social media.

Angela Deem breaks it down in a red jumpsuit

Angela was clad in a skintight red jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. She wore a shimmery black jacket over the top and added a pair of gold kitten heels to spice up her look.

The 57-year-old Georgia native wore her platinum-blonde hair in a shoulder-length style with loose waves and accessorized with plenty of gold necklaces and matching chain belts.

As she moved across the red carpet, someone videoed Angela saying, “Come to me, mama,” and encouraged her by shouting, “Come on!”

Angela began to sing the song Pretty Girls Walk by Big Boss Vette as she shimmied her hips and ran her hands up and down her attire. She struck a few more poses before stopping and laughing as her entourage cheered her on.

The caption on the video read, “Canada I totally love you, thank you for the love. #Torontomapleleaf,” and she captioned the video, “#torontomapleleafs love you CANADIANS YOUR TOTALLY IN MY HEART.”

More than 19,000 Instagram users liked the video, and nearly 3,800 of Angela’s fans and critics headed to the comments to offer their opinions on her busting some moves.

90 Day Fiance viewers bash Angela’s ‘classless’ dance moves

One of Angela’s critics called her video a “desperate need for attention” while another wrote, “Vulgar! No I am not jealous, I am 60 and act like a ‘lady.'”

Others criticized Angela’s choice of outfits for the event, with one begging her to stop shopping at Forever 21.

Angela’s critics were not impressed with her dance moves. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

Another wrote, “Please stay away from jumpsuits especially loud colors.”

One Instagram user referred to Angela as “classless,” while another one of her critics begged her not to share her dance videos anymore.

“I was eating. Now I’m stick to my stomach,” they complained.

Critics continued to slam Angela’s dancing. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

“Dear lord, your poor grandchildren must be mortified,” wrote another viewer who wasn’t exactly inspired by Angela’s dance moves.

Angela wasn’t fazed by the negativity on her Instagram post, opting not to reply to her critics.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.