90 Day Fiance: Critics compare Madonna’s look to Darcey and Stacey Silva

Queen of Pop Madonna could pass as Darcey and Stacey Silva’s triplet with her new look, say critics.

Some of Madonna’s fans made comments recently, likening her new, altered appearance to that of cosmetic surgery-loving twins Darcey and Stacey.

As 90 Day Fiance fans are aware, Darcey and Stacey have undergone multiple plastic surgery procedures and are open about it on the show and on social media.

The sisters traveled to Turkey, where they underwent a myriad of surgeries and procedures, including revision rhinoplasty, fox eyes, cheek lift with buccal fat removal, lip lift, 360 high definition vaser liposuction, and breast uplifts, drastically altering their appearance over the years.

Madonna’s critics compare her look to Darcey and Stacey Silva

Now, Madonna’s fans are comparing her newly altered face to the Silva twins. A recent TikTok video – which Madonna’s fans found “unsettling” – shared by the 63-year-old reigning pop star showed her leaning in close to the camera, making odd faces while calming music played in the background.

“Is this Darcey or Stacey?” asked one of Madonna’s followers.

Other 90 Day Fiance fans who understood the reference joined in the comments.

One joked, “This is their sister, Tracy.”

Another wrote, “#SilvaStrong. Hahahha.”

“I think it’s Marcy,” joked another critic, while another appreciated the humor with their comment, “every 90 day fiance fan is bowing down to this comment 😂😂😂”

Pic credit: @madonna/TikTok

Darcey and Stacey’s changed appearances on 90 Day Fiance

Despite their affinity for plastic surgery, Darcey and Stacey’s fans and critics have urged them to stop going under the knife. Their appearances have drastically changed since viewers first met them.

Darcey first appeared on the 90 Day Fiance franchise during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days when she pursued a relationship with her Dutch love interest, Jesse Meester. At the time, Darcey was sporting darker hair and a much different-looking face than she is nowadays.

Being twin sisters, Darcey and Stacey like to keep everything identical and have undergone all of their procedures together.

Forever chasing their dreams to look “snatched,” the Silva twins have majorly transformed themselves over the years. And they recently said they aren’t going to stop any time soon.

As far as future transformative twin procedures are concerned, Darcey and Stacey plan to maintain their looks, despite the backlash they’ve received.

“We definitely love our Botox and our non-invasive treatments – lasers and stuff like that – but you know, we’re 47,” Stacey shared during an interview with Life & Style last month. “It’s just… no shame in our game.”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.