90 Day Fiance critics are concerned as Jasmine Pineda unveils thinner-than-ever frame: ‘That’s frightening’

Jasmine Pineda looks very slender, and her fans and critics are concerned about her wellbeing.

The 90 Day Fiance veteran recently shared some selfies as she posed in a neon yellow dress, striking several different poses.

The 36-year-old mom of two uploaded the carousel of photos to her Instagram feed, snapping several up-close shots of herself.

Jasmine outstretched her arms to snap the first photo. In the second pic, she made a heart shape with her hands. She made a kissy face with her lips on the third slide and smiled big for the fourth and final photo.

Jasmine wished her fans and followers well in the caption, writing, “Have a nice day 💚,” before adding the hashtags #loveyall and #90dayfiance.

Over 5,200 Instagram users liked the post, and hundreds of her 197,000 followers headed to the comments section to share their feedback, where Jasmine limited who could comment.

Many of the comments were aimed at Jasmine’s appearance, which quite a few of her followers felt was too thin.

90 Day Fiance critics say Jasmine Pineda needs to gain weight as she unveils thinner-than-ever frame

“You look good, but you’re too thin….” wrote one concerned Instagram user.

“This lady is deteriorating little by little,” penned another one of Jasmine’s followers.

One 90 Day Fiance viewer called Jasmine’s photo uploads “frightening.”

Another concerned follower told Jasmine that she doesn’t “look well at all,” with one of her fans commenting, “Soooo skinny,” along with two crying-face emojis.

“Girl you really have to gain weight because this doesn’t look good,” wrote another one of Jasmine’s followers.

“Look down there at your armpits, no one likes such a thing,” they added.

Jasmine fires back at her critics

Despite the criticism, Jasmine claimed that she wasn’t bothered by it.

When one of her fans expressed their surprise at other women body-shaming Jasmine, the Panamanian native revealed she was not concerned with their comments.

“I’m ok with it. I love how I look and I know it because I don’t go to anyone’s page to spread negative comments about their appearance 😇💕,” Jasmine responded.

“My self esteem comes from within not from other’s opinions ❤️,” the TLC star added.

Jasmine’s appearance is often a topic of conversation among 90 Day Fiance viewers

Jasmine certainly puts a lot of emphasis on her appearance. She is a staunch vegan, an exercise enthusiast, and has undergone some nips and tucks to enhance her looks.

Among the surgeries and procedures Jasmine has undergone are breast augmentation, blepharoplasty to remove excess skin from her upper and lower eyelids, appendix scar reconstruction, filler in her lips, liposuction on her arms, and lip-blushing to create a more pigmented and fuller look on the lips.

Most recently, Jasmine admitted to getting butt implants — something her husband, Gino Palazzolo, disapproved of. She funded the surgery with money he gave her to purchase a wedding dress and a handout from her ex, Dane.

During an episode of 90 Day Fiance, Jasmine told her girlfriends that after dieting and exercising “like crazy,” she dropped a lot of weight and wasn’t happy with the effect it had on her tush.

“[That’s] one of the few things that Gino compliments me [on],” Jasmine said of her derriere.

“Oh my gosh, what am I gonna do?” Jasmine continued.

“It’s gone, so I got butt implants, and now my a** is so round and peachy,” Jasmine said of her decision to give her derriere a plumping boost. “It’s just perfect.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.