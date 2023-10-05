90 Day Fiance critics are begging Angela Deem not to support Breast Cancer Awareness — Here’s why

Angela Deem is teaming up with her 90 Day: The Last Resort castmate, Molly Hopkins, for a good cause, but her critics are less than enthused about the idea.

October is upon us, and that means it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Molly owns a lingerie shop, LiviRae Lingerie, so it’s the perfect opportunity for her to plug her brand and raise awareness and money for a good cause.

LiviRae Lingerie announced an upcoming fundraiser on Instagram this week, inviting guests to enjoy “art, food, fashion, entertainment and a raffle for a chance to win a $500 lingerie wardrobe.”

All proceeds from the event will benefit I Will Survive Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides economic support, prevention education, and health and wellness services related to breast cancer.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

The event, which is being held in Atlanta, Georgia, also comes with a cameo appearance by none other than Angela Deem.

Angela will be on hand on October 14 from 10 – 6 p.m. EST for a meet-and-greet. And while advertising her appearance at the event was meant to attract customers, it looks as though it had the opposite effect on many.

In the comments section of the post, disinterested customers expressed that Angela’s presence has actually deterred them from participating.

90 Day Fiance viewers drag Angela Deem and Molly Hopkins over Breast Cancer Awareness event appearance

“Trash and trash,” wrote one about Molly and Angela teaming up. “Neither know how to treat people.”

Another asked, “What idiot would want to meet this poor excuse for a woman???ughhhh.”

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers are less than excited to see Angela at Molly’s event. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

Another one of Angela’s critics called her “so nasty and vulgar” and questioned why she was chosen for the meet and greet.

“That will be a S**t Show!” predicted another naysayer.

More naysayers commented on Angela showing up in Atlanta for Molly’s event. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

More questioned Angela’s appearance, calling her a “train wreck” and asking, “Why would anyone want to meet her?”

Angela has a history of getting under 90 Day Fiance viewers’ skin

Angela has rubbed plenty of 90 Day Fiance fans the wrong way since she joined the franchise during Season 2 of Before the 90 Days.

Her behavior toward her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, as well as her castmates, has sparked petitions to have her fired from any future appearances on 90 Day Fiance spinoffs.

But as reality TV fans know, the most controversial cast members make for the most views and the juiciest gossip, so that could be why she’s still showing up on our television screens time and time again.

Angela has caught wind of the rumors that 90 Day Fiance viewers want her fired, and she isn’t happy about it. In fact, she responded to a report online that claimed she would be fired, writing, “Well sorry I’m not fired# FAKENEWS.”

90 Day Fiance fans have changed their opinions of Molly, too

As far as Molly is concerned, many 90 Day Fiance fans had a change of heart about her after her appearance this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Molly’s treatment of her ex-boyfriend, Kelly Brown, was anything but cordial and friendly, and her critics feel she emasculated him and used her appearance on 90 Day: The Last Resort as an excuse for a free vacation and some screen time.

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers weren’t the only ones to think that, either. Kelly spoke out after the October 2 episode, accusing his ex-girlfriend of “using” him for a storyline.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.