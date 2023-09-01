90 Day Fiance critics accuse Natalie Mordovtseva of using Mike Youngquist to boost her acting career

Natalie Mordovtseva is ready to try her hand at acting.

The 90 Day Fiance personality recently had headshots taken as she prepares to interview for roles as an actress.

Taking to Instagram this week, the Russian-born beauty announced that she hired a photographer to take her first-ever acting headshots and shared some photos with her 341,000 followers.

The carousel of photos saw Natalie modeling two different looks, one wearing a blue sweater and the other wearing a burgundy velvet top.

“My first Acting headshots 🤩 for cinema was taken by @[email protected] 🔥,” Natalie began the accompanying caption.

“Thank you 🙏🏻 @cinemanshots for the stylish and professional session. I was so happy with the process and the results! ⚡️🤩,” she continued.

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva announces a career in acting

“For those who are looking for professional pictures, whether it is for work or social media content, I would recommend Rhyan!”

Nearly 3,000 Instagram users liked Natalie’s upload of photographs, and in the comments section, which Natalie limited, she was met with mixed reviews.

While Natalie’s fans gushed over her look for her photoshoot, some critics showed up in the comments as well.

Critics say Natalie ‘used’ Mike Youngquist to launch her career as an actress

Some of Natalie’s disparagers accused her of using her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, to get her acting career up and running.

“I’m glad you found a way into the USA,” began one of Natalie’s critics’ sarcastic remarks. “I’m so proud of how strong you are to use a man to smuggle your way into the states.”

Another Instagram user commented, “So you were using him? Hmm.”

Critics accused Natalie of using Mike to further her career. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Amid the onslaught of backlash, Natalie received a comment from a fan who threw shade at the haters.

“All you people are never satisfied with what she does,” they began. “She has the right to make a living and take care of her mother and herself.”

Natalie responded to a fan who called out her haters. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Natalie fires back at her haters

In response to the supportive comment, Natalie wrote, “I work harder than any of the haters, because I simply don’t even have time to see it!”

In fact, Natalie claimed, the only reason she keeps her Instagram page running is because it “brings her money.”

It seems that the TLC star can’t catch a break regarding her professional endeavors. Most recently, Natalie was the target of online abomination when she jumped aboard the OnlyFans bandwagon.

In her attempt to earn money by sharing sultry photos of herself online with paying subscribers, Natalie shared a few photos, teasing her exclusive content.

Natalie’s naysayers felt her side hustle was in bad taste, and they compared her to another 90 Day Fiance personality, Larissa Lima, who TLC fired for filming shows with the adult live-streaming webcam platform CamSoda.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.