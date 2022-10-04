90 Day Fiance: Critic throws shade at Natalie Mordovtseva over her dating life

Natalie came under fire by a 90 Day Fiance viewer regarding her dating life. Pic credit: TLC

A critic bashed 90 Day: The Single Life star Natalie Mordovtseva for how she handled her relationships.

90 Day Fiance fans have mixed feelings about Ukrainian-born Natalie, given her hot-headed and impetuous nature.

The blonde beauty joined the Season 3 cast of The Single Life, looking for love amid her split from her husband, Mike Youngquist.

Currently, on the series, Natalie is dating a man named Josh Weinstein, a Los Angeles-based CEO and founder of an international modeling production company. Their romance has been a long-distance one, with Natalie currently living in Florida.

Natalie had come under fire for her treatment of Josh and for oversharing when it came to their sex life this season.

Despite Josh’s attempts to make time for Natalie and shower her with affection, it’s seemingly not enough. Natalie accused Josh of walking out after they had sex and complained that he doesn’t spend enough time with her, despite his busy, cross-country schedule.

Critic slams Natalie Mordovtseva’s dating life

During a recent Instagram Stories Q&A, Natalie fielded questions from her 313K followers, asking them whether they enjoy watching horror movies.

Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

The reality TV star included one answer from a critic who, instead of answering her question seriously, took it as an opportunity to bash her for how she handles her dating life.

The critic responded to Natalie’s question, putting a twist on the meaning of the word horror: “No but I love watching the horror of you destroying every relationship you try to start 😂.”

Along with the critic’s reply, Natalie included a photo of herself seated on her bed with her legs crossed, snapping a mirror selfie, and giving a serious gaze to the camera from behind her cell phone.

90 Day: The Single Life: Natalie accuses Josh of not spending enough time with her

During the October 2 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie had a sit-down chat with Josh after they spent the night together and complained about him not spending enough time with her.

Although Josh defended himself, letting her know that he was spending his only free time to be with her, it wasn’t enough for Natalie.

“Why would you call me here if you’re busy? Come on,” she griped before adding, “I put my effort for you. If you don’t put your effort for me, it’s not gonna happen.”

Despite being so adamant that she wanted nothing else to do with Josh, a preview for the October 9 episode revealed that Josh and Natalie will reconcile.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers will have to tune in next week to find out whether Natalie and Josh have any staying power within their relationship or if Natalie will find herself single once again.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.