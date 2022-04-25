90 Day Fiance couples’ divorce rates fare better than national average, says show’s producer

A few of the 90 Day Fiance couples who are still married. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/@toborowsky_david/@elizabethpotthast/Instagram

90 Day Fiance couples fare better than the national average when it comes to divorce, says the show’s producer.

In its ninth season, 90 Day Fiance has produced numerous marriages throughout its time on the air. The show’s premise brings Americans together with their foreign love interests in a bid to get married within 90 days on a K-1 visa or have the foreigner return to their native country.

Typically, couples on reality TV shows aren’t known for their long-lasting relationships, so it may surprise many that the marriage success rate for 90 Day Fiance couples is “well above” the national average.

Deadline recently held a panel discussion relating to documentaries and unscripted shows. Mark Sharp, the producer for 90 Day Fiance, spoke on the national divorce rate compared to couples on the flagship series.

“Sadly the divorce rate in the United States hovers around 50%-50% of couples [who] do not make it,” said Sharp, CEO of Sharp Entertainment, which produces 90 Day Fiance.

Sharp continued, “Our couples are well above 75%. There are a lot of people who sometimes watch the show and say, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s so hard.’ And you know, ‘They’re going way out of the box here and they’re not gonna understand each other.'”

Why are 90 Day Fiance couples more likely to stay together?

“That’s one of the really amazing things about this show. This show is incredibly diverse. There are people that come from all different backgrounds who are finding these connections … who get in these incredible love journeys,” he continued. “And so, yes, I was very happy to see the great majority of our couples are staying together.”

Brooklyn Bagwell, senior director of casting for the hit reality TV show, echoed Sharp’s comments. He added, “You know, honestly I think the couples on 90 Day are more likely to stay together. They’ve already gone through so much. Why break up now? They’ve done so much to get to be together.”

The 90 Day Fiance franchise has seen many happy couples make their marriages last throughout its nine seasons, including fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik from Season 3, David and Annie Toborowsky from Season 5, and Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet, also from Season 5.

Season 9 has introduced viewers to six new couples and returning couple, Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg. It’s still early in the season, so viewers will have to stay tuned to find out which couples from Season 9 have what it takes to beat the national divorce rate.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.