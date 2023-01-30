90 Day Fiance couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren know that it’s important to work hard and just as important to play hard.

The fan-favorite couple is enjoying a Mexican vacation with their 2-year-old daughter, Mylah.

However, they decided to engage in a little “mommy and daddy” fun and were kind enough to share their antics with their fans.

Yara and Jovi each shared a Reel on their respective Instagrams that was captioned, “Mommy and daddy having fun 😂 #90dayfiance.”

In the lighthearted video, Yara donned a bronze-colored bikini with a white sarong and a pair of Gucci platform slide sandals. She looked chic with her long, blonde hair worn down and a pair of sunglasses, some gold necklaces, and a few bracelets.

Jovi joined Yara as they strutted down the hallway of their hotel room before stopping to strike some funny poses and perform some dance moves.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren show off their playful side in lighthearted dance video

Next, the camera moved outside, where Yara was captured doing a solo shimmy before she was joined by Jovi again. This time, the camera went into slow motion as they continued to show off their best dance moves.

Jovi was clad in a pair of yellow and black, zebra-printed swim trunks and a pair of aviator sunglasses as he held a drink. Jovi broke it down outside of their hotel room while Yara filmed the back of him as he stood in front of a wall before shaking her hips and making a duckface with her lips.

The video was well-received, with more than 41,000 likes and over 1,400 comments. Several of Jovi and Yara’s 90 Day Fiance castmates showed them some love in the comments section.

Jovi was one of the first to comment, and he joked, “I was forced to participate in this Reel 😂🤣”

“Ohhh, don’t be shy, you like this,” Yara jokingly replied.

90 Day Fiance cast appreciate Jovi and Yara’s sense of humor

Elizabeth Castravet commented with a slew of crying-laughing emojis, while Hamza Moknii posted the same.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Kalani Faagata’s sister, Kolini, wrote, “Hahaha I love you guys.”

Yara and Jovi are enjoying their Mexican getaway amid speculation they might have split. After their latest season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, viewers were concerned that they might be growing apart.

Although Jovi is ready to expand their family with baby number two, Yara isn’t, and it caused them to argue. Yara also expressed her desire to purchase an apartment in Europe and possibly move back there, which didn’t sit well with Jovi.

However, it appears that a trip south of the border was exactly what Yara and Jovi needed to rekindle their romance and enjoy each other’s company.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.