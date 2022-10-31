90 Day Fiance couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren show off this year’s family Halloween costumes

Yara and Jovi got into the Halloween spirit. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren showed off their fun and creative sides for this year’s Halloween costumes.

The 90 Day Fiance Season 8 fan favorites take spooky season very seriously.

This year, Yara and Jovi, along with their 2-year-old daughter Mylah, got creative with their Halloween ensembles.

Taking to Instagram, Yara shared two carousel posts, as her family of three went all out in two different get-ups.

In their first set of costumes, Yara, Jovi, and Mylah dressed as characters from the classic Christmas movie, How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Jovi dressed as the Grinch, clad in a green mask, furry green beard, and coordinating Santa suit. Yara was dressed as Martha May Whovier, while little Mylah was dressed as Cindy Lou Who.

90 Day Fiance couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren go all out in multiple Halloween costumes

Following last Halloween’s humorous costumes – a playful jab at fellow 90 Day Fiance stars Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist – Yara donned a red and green corset dress and wore ornament-shaped earrings and red opera gloves to pull together her look.

Mylah got into character in a black-and-white checkered dress with a red, fur-trimmed cape and even donned winged eyeliner for her costume. Yara’s makeup was impeccable for the evening, with bright green eyeshadow and a dark red lip. Her hair was styled in a wavy updo with Christmas-themed accessories throughout.

The threesome posed for a group snap in the first slide, with Mylah playing shy from the camera.

“Happy Halloween from grinch family,” Yara captioned the carousel post.

As if their Grinch-themed costumes weren’t enough, Yara and Jovi shared another set of costumes. This time, the photogenic couple channeled Egyptian queen Cleopatra and a Pharaoh.

Yara rocked a short black wig, a gold headband, and a short velvet dress for her look. She accessorized with an oversized, bejeweled collar necklace, golden opera gloves with blue tulle, and a gold belt. Once again, her makeup was on point, this time with dark blue eyeshadow and heavy winged eyeliner.

Jovi donned a black-and-gold headdress with an attached neckpiece, a cape, a matching belt, and armbands.

In the third slide, Yara posed for a full-length shot to show off her gold, strappy heels that perfectly complemented her costume.

“Here we go, our second costume 😁 I think I like this hair style, what do you guys think? @jovid11 is so natural on this😂,” she captioned the post.

Yara shares her love of fashion and beauty with Boujee by Yara clothing line

Yara has shown her hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram that she has a knack for all things beauty and fashion and admittedly loves the finer things in life.

The Ukrainian-born beauty offers makeup via her Boujee by Yara line. Customers can choose from eyeliner, eyeshadow palettes, lip gloss and lipstick, and mascara.

In addition, her Yara Zaya clothing line has something for everyone, with everything from lingerie to swimwear, jewelry, and even fan gear available in various sizes.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.