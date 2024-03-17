90 Day Fiance couple Tom Brooks and Mariah Fineman claim they’re being ‘stalked’ by Rock of Love alum Daisy de la Hoya

90 Day Fiance personality Tom Brooks and his girlfriend, Mariah Fineman, say a fellow reality star, Rock of Love alum Daisy de la Hoya, is “stalking” them.

The couple claims Daisy — who was runner-up on Season 2 of Rock of Love, which featured Poison’s lead singer Bret Michaels — has been harassing the pair in and around their Las Vegas apartment complex.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Mariah and Tom alleged that Daisy began stalking them in January.

The 90 Day Fiance stars told police that Daisy chased Tom down in their neighborhood, got in his space, sniffed him, and declared her love for him.

Tom also claimed that Daisy would call out his name and frequently invite him inside for dinner.

Apparently, Tom says that Daisy learned his name from his appearances on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, per maintenance employees at the apartment complex.

Tom says Daisy jumped into the backseat of his car

Tom also told police that for weeks, Daisy would appear wherever he was and, at one point, followed him and Mariah as they took a walk.

Tom alleged that, during the stroll, Daisy repeatedly asked him whether she could call an Uber or a Lyft for him, but he declined her offer.

A few days after that, things allegedly took a peculiar turn when Tom claims Daisy chased him and Mariah out of their building as they were headed to their car.

Per the police report, Daisy managed to get inside Tom and Mariah’s car after they unlocked it in an attempt to escape from her.

Per Tom’s version of events, Daisy rushed by him and Mariah, jumped into their backseat, and remained there for 20 minutes, refusing to leave before police officers were called to the scene of the incident.

No arrests have been made, per the outlet, but apparently, Tom and Mariah have asked to be moved to a different building in their complex.

Tom claims he has video footage of Daisy’s alleged behavior.

Who is Daisy de la Hoya?

In 2007, Daisy — Oscar de la Hoya‘s niece — appeared on Season 2 of Rock of Love, a VH1 reality TV show featuring Poison’s lead singer, Bret Michaels, in his quest to find love among a bevy of women.

Although Daisy placed runner-up in the show, she and Bret shared a close bond, and she went on to snag her own dating show, Daisy of Love.

In the aftermath, the rocker reportedly struggled with drug and alcohol addiction but has continued to make music and do charity work benefiting animals.

These days, Daisy mostly stays out of the spotlight, and per her Instagram activity, she is currently in school, studying social sciences, and sporting a drastically different look, with short, black hair.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.