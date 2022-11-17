90 Day Fiance couple Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes welcome their first child

Thais and Patrick are officially parents! Pic credit: TLC

Congratulations are in order for 90 Day Fiance couple Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes!

The Season 9 couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Aleesi Ramone Mendes made her grand entrance weighing in at 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 18 inches long.

Thais and Patrick shared the exciting news on their respective Instagram pages, as did TLC. In the post, Thais and Patrick posed with Aleesi snuggled between them from the hospital bed in a beautiful black-and-white shot.

In a statement to TLC, Thais and Patrick told the network, “We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi! As first time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby and she is perfect in every way.”

The news comes on the heels of Thais revealing Aleesi’s name along with a video tour of the baby girl’s nursery, which is themed in pink and white and all set up for Baby Mendes when she comes home from the hospital.

Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes welcome daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes

Many of Thais and Patrick’s 90 Day Fiance castmates took to the comments to gush over baby Aleesi.

Several of Thais and Patrick’s Season 9 castmates commented, including Emily Bieberly, Miona Bell, and Kara Bass.

90 Day Fiance cast members congratulate Thais and Patrick

Emily wrote, “We are so excited!! Happy birthday baby girl 💕 you are already so loved!” while Thais’ BFF Miona commented, “🥹🥹🥹 Welcome baby girl💕” Kara, who is expecting her first child any day now, wrote, “Ahh congratulations ❤️”

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

More congratulations came from 90 Day Fiance fan favorites Yara Zaya and David Toborowsky.

Aleesi is the latest baby to join the 90 Day Fiance family, joining Emily and Kobe Blaise’s daughter, Scarlett. Kara and her husband, Guillermo Rojer, announced they were expecting at the same time as Thais and Patrick, during the Season 9 Couples Tell All special.

For the first time in franchise history, Shaun Robinson revealed that two couples on the stage were expecting babies at the same time.

Thais and Patrick recently relocated from Texas to Nevada, which they also revealed during the Season 9 Tell All. Baby Aleesi will join her parents in their 1,907-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, complete with solar panels and a sparkling pool, located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.