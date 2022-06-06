90 Day Fiance couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik win MTV’s Best Reality Romance award

Alexei and Loren won Best Reality Romance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are the winners of this year’s Best Reality Romance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Loren and Alexei became fan favorites during Season 3 on 90 Day Fiance. Loren met Alexei when she visited his home country of Israel on a Birthright trip. They tied the knot in 2015 and have since welcomed two sons, and are expecting their third child this fall. Fans loved Loren and Alexei so much that they got their own spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, which was recently greenlit for Season 2.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik went against four other couples for Best Reality Romance at MTV Movie & TV Awards

The adorable couple traveled from Florida to the West Coast to attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, which aired on Sunday, June 5.

Loren and Alexei went up against four other reality TV couples in their category: Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark from The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt from Bachelor in Paradise, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, and Yandy and Mendeecees from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Before the winner was announced, Loren took to her Instagram stories, where she shared plenty of behind-the-scenes photos and videos. She showed a before-and-after pic of the hard work put on by her hair/makeup/wardrobe glam team, making the 33-year-old reality TV star absolutely glow.

90 Day Fiance fan favorites rock the red carpet while accepting their award

For her red carpet look, Loren opted for a black dress with a very on-trend, fringed bottom and halter straps paired with black strappy heels. Loren wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and in a low ponytail, adding to her sleek look for the evening.

Alexei complemented his wife with a white button-down shirt, black pants, and a pair of red athletic shoes. Alex kept his top few buttons undone and added a pair of sunglasses to his lapel and a chain to his waistline to finish off the dapper look.

MTV shared footage of Loren and Alexei after accepting their award. In the sweet video, Loren and Alex weren’t sure what to do with their newly acquired golden popcorn trophies as they posed on the red carpet for photographers.

“What do we do? We don’t even know what to do. Like, oh my God, this is insane,” Loren said as she and Alexei laughed.

Ahead of the show airing on MTV, Loren took to Instagram, where she shared two pics of herself and Alex on the red carpet in their glam outfits.

“Thank you @mtv movie & tv awards unscripted for the nomination for #bestrealityromance – tune in tonight at 8pm ET to see if we can come home with that 🍿,” she captioned the post.

In a few other pics from her Instagram Stories, Loren posed with some of her favorite stars who also showed up at the event, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Paris Hilton’s mom, Kathy Hilton, as well as Dr. Sandra Lee AKA Dr. Pimple Popper on TLC, Winter House stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover, and Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset on Netflix.

Loren and Alexei continue to charm their fans and prove they deserve their Best Reality Romance title.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.