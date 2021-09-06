90 Day Fiance couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik celebrate sixth wedding anniversary

Alexei and Loren Brovarnik are celebrating six years of marriage. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are celebrating six years of marriage.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance watched Loren and Alexei tie the knot in September 2015, and again in July 2016.

The couple wed first with a wedding in the U.S. for Loren’s family and friends, then later in Israel with Alexei’s family and friends.

Loren took to her Instagram account on Monday, September 6 to commemorate her and Alexei’s special day that they shared six years ago.

Loren Brovarnik commemorates sixth wedding anniversary with husband Alexei

“Wow! 6 years, 2 baby boys, and a new year later. Life is amazing because I found you. I love you! Happy anniversary @alex_brovarnik and L’Shana Tovah… cheers to a new year!” Loren wrote.

The 33-year-old mom of two also shared a series of pics of herself and Alexei, and their sons Shai and Babyboten (his nickname, as they haven’t named him yet).

Loren also took to her Instagram Stories to share some pics from her wedding day, and she also shared a video of herself, via her husband Alexei’s phone, with Alexei and Shai as they sat outdoors for lunch.

Loren and Alexei enjoyed an outdoor lunch with son Shai to celebrate

Loren captioned her video, “Married 6 years[,] one drink in[,] cheers” as she told her followers she was enjoying her first drink since giving birth to Babyboten on August 16.

She told her fans, “I’ve taken over my husband’s phone because this is my first beverage in basically two years, and Mama’s enjoying herself. It’s also our sixth year wedding anniversary.”

She then turned the camera to Alexei and asked him, “Honey, best six years of your life or what?”

“The best,” Alexei answered.

“So happy holiday. Cheers, guys,” Loren ended her video.

Loren poses in white. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Absent from the family’s lunch date was their newest son, Babyboten, who is still spending some time recovering in the NICU, “due to some circumstances,” as Loren explained to her fans.

90 Day Fiance fans will remember that Loren and Alexei’s second wedding day in Israel in 2016 didn’t go as smoothly as they had hoped.

Alexei was unsure how many guests would come to their wedding, as many of his friends felt as though he abandoned them by going to marry Loren and live in the U.S.

Loren and Alexei had a spat, caught on camera, right before they were due to walk down the aisle, but luckily they made amends just in time.

All of that is water under the bridge now, and the happy couple continues to thrive. Here’s to many more happy years for Loren and Alexei!

Loren happily reflects on her marriage. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs on Sundays at 11/10c on TLC.