90 Day Fiance couple Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer enjoy babymoon in Puerto Rico

Kara and Guillermo are in Puerto Rico enjoying a babymoon ahead of their baby’s impending arrival next month. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer of 90 Day Fiance are enjoying a babymoon in Puerto Rico.

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Kara and Guillermo during Season 9 of the flagship series.

American-born Kara and Venezuelan native Guillermo got married during their season and are currently expecting their first child, due next month.

Ahead of becoming first-time parents, Kara and Guillermo decided to take some time to themselves to enjoy what the Caribbean has to offer.

Each of them recently took to their Instagram feeds to announce where they were headed and shared some photos and videos from their excursion.

“Babymoon in 3,2,1 ✨🌴🥹,” Kara captioned her Instagram post in which she shared a pic of her passport before giving her followers a look at the beautiful La Botánica Hotel + Wellness Center where they’re staying.

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer head to Puerto Rico for babymoon R&R

Kara’s footage showed her and Guillermo’s gorgeous outdoor view from their terrace, with lush green foliage, an outdoor shower, a café table, chairs, and a hammock.

Taking to his Instagram, Guillermo shared that arriving in Puerto Rico had him feeling at “home,” despite it being his first time visiting.

“We arrived in Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 yesterday and i feel like i’ve come home,” he captioned his IG post. “Although I have never been to this place, the Caribbean makes me feel at peace.”

Guillermo shared some video footage of the Numero Uno Beach House and the beautiful beachscapes as he filmed from a beach chair while enjoying a frosty beverage.

Kara and Guillermo recognized by 90 Day Fiance fans in Puerto Rico

Kara also took to her IG Stories, where she shared some more details about her and Guillermo’s trip. Wearing minimal makeup and sporting her glasses for the clip, Kara shared her video from her bed, donning a white crop top that showed off her growing baby bump.

After greeting her fans, Kara explained that the menu at their resort is 100% vegan, which she was initially excited about for health reasons. However, she noted that while on vacation, she typically wants to eat “everything,” so she and Guillermo sought a restaurant where they could enjoy a “normal” brunch.

In another slide, Kara shared that while in Puerto Rico, more than anywhere else they’ve visited, she and Guillermo have gotten recognized from their time on 90 Day Fiance.

Kara told her followers that the fans flooded her and Guillermo, “one after the other” — at least ten people in the past three days — before she thanked their fans for stopping to say hi and chat.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.